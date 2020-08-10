Commissioner Manfred: Once outbreak halts, Cardinals can still be a 'credible competitor' without complete season

Although a substantial slice of the Cardinals' season has been postponed and their return to play is still unknown due to the novel coronavirus' spread through their roster, commissioner Rob Manfred believes there is time remaining for the Cardinals to play a “credible” season if not a complete 60-game season.

“I think whether you get all the way to 60 or not, that’s difficult at this point,” Manfred said in a phone interview Monday afternoon with the Post-Dispatch. “I think it’s possible for them to play enough games to be credible, to be a credible competitor in this season.”

The Cardinals continue to quarantine at their St. Louis residences and undergo daily testing for the COVID-19 virus. The tests the team took Sunday all came back negative, a source confirmed. That puts another day between them and their most recent positive tests – and a day closer to reaching Major League Baseball protocols for their return. The Cardinals and Major League Baseball have adopted a more conservative approach this week after requiring the team two consecutive days of negatives before returning from Milwaukee.

At the earliest the Cardinals could return to the field, they will have gone more than two weeks since their last game.

Asked if he sees an avenue for their return, Manfred said yes.