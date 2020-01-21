Cooperstown Call: Walker, who closed his career with Cardinals, joins Jeter in Hall of Fame class

A legend famous for how high he jumped at his position and an all-around great who had to fight the perception altitude was the reason for his aptitude will join Ted Simmons in Cooperstown, N.Y., as part of the National Baseball Hall of Fame's class of 2020.

In addition to New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, Colorado Rockies great and former Cardinals outfielder Larry Walker achieved induction. He did so in his 10th and last year on the writers' ballot. Walker received six more votes than the minimum for election.

He was named on 304 of the 397 ballots.

"I had the numbers in my head and was prepared for no-call, and then the opposite happened," Walker said on MLB Network shortly after learning of his election. "And then the call comes, and all of sudden you can't believe."

Jeter finished one vote shy of a unanimous selection. He appeared on 396 of the 397 ballots cast. His teammate Mariano Rivera remains the only player to receive unanimous election, as he did a year ago.

The results of the voting by eligible members of the Baseball Writers' Association of America were announced Tuesday evening.