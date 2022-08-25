 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Corey Dickerson sets Cardinals' record for hits in 10 consecutive at-bats, two shy of MLB's

Cardinals Cubs Baseball

St. Louis Cardinals' Corey Dickerson watches his RBI single off Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Marcus Stroman, scoring Brendan Donovan, during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Chicago.

 Charles Rex Arbogast - staff, AP

CHICAGO — Given all the career milestones, club records, and big-league landmarks in play these days for the Cardinals, an unexpected one emerged at Wrigley Field and happened fast.

With two four-hit games at his back already, Corey Dickerson snapped a Cardinals record for the expansion era with a single in his first at-bat Thursday afternoon. That gave him a hit in nine consecutive at-bats, breaking a tie with such hitters as Fernando Tatis and Curt Flood.

And then Dickerson kept going.

In his first two at-bats Thursday, Dickerson had two more singles, pushing his streak of consecutive plate appearances with a base hit to 10. He grounded into a fielder's choice in the fourth inning to end the record run there.

The major-league record is 12, last done in 1952.

Dickerson is the first player to have a streak of 10 hits in 10 consecutive at-bats since Houston's Jose Altuve went 10-for-10 during a stretch in May 2018. The last player with 11 hits in 11 consecutive at-bats was Boston infielder and former MVP Dustin Pedroia. His streak came in 2016.

Four different Cardinals had streaks of eight consecutive at-bats with hits since 1961, according to Elias Sports Bureau research.

Flood did it twice.

The list since 1961:

• Fernando Tatis, August 1998

• Felix Jose, 1991

• Curt Flood, 1964 and 1968

Jim Edmonds reached base in 12 consecutive plate appearances in April 2000.

