Corey Dickerson sets Cardinals' record for hits in 10 consecutive at-bats, two shy of MLB's

CHICAGO — Given all the career milestones, club records, and big-league landmarks in play these days for the Cardinals, an unexpected one emerged at Wrigley Field and happened fast.

With two four-hit games at his back already, Corey Dickerson snapped a Cardinals record for the expansion era with a single in his first at-bat Thursday afternoon. That gave him a hit in nine consecutive at-bats, breaking a tie with such hitters as Fernando Tatis and Curt Flood.

And then Dickerson kept going.

In his first two at-bats Thursday, Dickerson had two more singles, pushing his streak of consecutive plate appearances with a base hit to 10. He grounded into a fielder's choice in the fourth inning to end the record run there.

The major-league record is 12, last done in 1952.

Dickerson is the first player to have a streak of 10 hits in 10 consecutive at-bats since Houston's Jose Altuve went 10-for-10 during a stretch in May 2018. The last player with 11 hits in 11 consecutive at-bats was Boston infielder and former MVP Dustin Pedroia. His streak came in 2016.

Four different Cardinals had streaks of eight consecutive at-bats with hits since 1961, according to Elias Sports Bureau research.

Flood did it twice.

The list since 1961:

• Fernando Tatis, August 1998

• Felix Jose, 1991

• Curt Flood, 1964 and 1968

Jim Edmonds reached base in 12 consecutive plate appearances in April 2000.