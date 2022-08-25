Corey Dickerson sets Cardinals' record for hits in 10 consecutive at-bats, two shy of MLB's

CHICAGO — Given all the career milestones, club records, and big-league landmarks in play these days for the Cardinals, an unexpected one emerged at Wrigley Field and happened fast.
With two four-hit games at his back already, Corey Dickerson snapped a Cardinals record for the expansion era with a single in his first at-bat Thursday afternoon. That gave him a hit in nine consecutive at-bats, breaking a tie with such hitters as Fernando Tatis and Curt Flood.
And then Dickerson kept going.
In his first two at-bats Thursday, Dickerson had two more singles, pushing his streak of consecutive plate appearances with a base hit to 10. He grounded into a fielder's choice in the fourth inning to end the record run there.
The major-league record is 12, last done in 1952.
Dickerson is the first player to have a streak of 10 hits in 10 consecutive at-bats since Houston's Jose Altuve went 10-for-10 during a stretch in May 2018. The last player with 11 hits in 11 consecutive at-bats was Boston infielder and former MVP Dustin Pedroia. His streak came in 2016.
Four different Cardinals had streaks of eight consecutive at-bats with hits since 1961, according to Elias Sports Bureau research.
Flood did it twice.
The list since 1961:
• Fernando Tatis, August 1998
• Felix Jose, 1991
• Curt Flood, 1964 and 1968
Jim Edmonds reached base in 12 consecutive plate appearances in April 2000.
