Costly steal: O'Neill fractures finger, goes on injured list; Ponce de Leon, Nogowski return

The stolen base late in Sunday's game that forced outfielder Tyler O'Neill from the game with a sore finger will not require at least a couple of weeks to heal.
O'Neill was diagnosed with a fractured finger on his left hand, and the Cardinals placed him on the 10-day injured list Tuesday a few hours before starting a two-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cardinals brought John Nogowski back from his rehab assignment to take O'Neill's spot on the active roster.
The Cardinals also activated reliever Daniel Ponce de Leon and optioned Junior Fernandez back to Class AAA Memphis.
Ponce de Leon will be available Tuesday night out of the bullpen.
O'Neill's absence means the Cardinals' imagined outfield only had a short run together. Rookie Justin Williams replaced O'Neill in left field after the injury Sunday, and Williams spent a lot of time in starting lineup through April as Harrison Bader and O'Neill dealt with injuries. The Cardinals also have Lane Thomas on the roster as an option for left field.
Nogowski went on the IL this past month with a hand injury, and he was able to get eight games into a rehab assignment with the Triple-A Redbirds. In 28 at-bats, he hit .250 with a .344 on-base percentage and a .286 slugging percentage. He struck out 11 times and walked twice. Nogowski won a spot on the opening day roster with a strong spring training, and the Cardinals positioned him as a righthanded bat off the bench, especially against high-velocity relievers.
He did not appear in games in the outfield, but he did get work out there during spring training drills and has spent time in batting practice in case he's needed to play a corner spot.
This is the second time already this season that O'Neill has gone on the injured list. Earlier, he missed several weeks recovering from a groin strain.
Williams gets the nod for Tuesday in the Cardinals' lineup:
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Dylan Carlson, RF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Yadier Molina, C
6. Harrison Bader, CF
7. Justin Williams, LF
8. Edmundo Sosa, SS
9. John Gant, RHP
The Cardinals will likely be playing Tuesday night in front of their largest crowd of the season. Busch Stadium has been given permission to open up close to 30,000 seats for this series, and the Cardinals scrambled to make tickets available this past weekend. Vaccinated fans will also, for the first time this season, be permitted to go without a mask.
The Pirates are sporting this lineup:
1. Adam Frazier, 2B
2. Kevin Newman, SS
3. Bryan Reynolds, CF
4. Will Craig, 1B
5. Gregory Polanco, RF
6. Erik Gonzalez, 3B
7. Ka'ai Tom, LF
8. Michael Perez, C
9. J.T. Brubaker, RHP
Brubaker, a righthander, has gone 3-2 with a 2.58 ERA so far this season, and he's been arguably the Pirates steadiest starter. He has yet to allow more than three runs in any start, and he's allowed as many as three once. He also has only pitched beyond the sixth inning once in his previous seven starts.