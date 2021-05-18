Costly steal: O'Neill fractures finger, goes on injured list; Ponce de Leon, Nogowski return

The stolen base late in Sunday's game that forced outfielder Tyler O'Neill from the game with a sore finger will not require at least a couple of weeks to heal.

O'Neill was diagnosed with a fractured finger on his left hand, and the Cardinals placed him on the 10-day injured list Tuesday a few hours before starting a two-game series against the Pittsburgh Pirates. The Cardinals brought John Nogowski back from his rehab assignment to take O'Neill's spot on the active roster.

The Cardinals also activated reliever Daniel Ponce de Leon and optioned Junior Fernandez back to Class AAA Memphis.

Ponce de Leon will be available Tuesday night out of the bullpen.

O'Neill's absence means the Cardinals' imagined outfield only had a short run together. Rookie Justin Williams replaced O'Neill in left field after the injury Sunday, and Williams spent a lot of time in starting lineup through April as Harrison Bader and O'Neill dealt with injuries. The Cardinals also have Lane Thomas on the roster as an option for left field.