COVID-19 symptoms sent some Cardinals team members to ER for treatment, 'clarity,' Shildt says

“The rumor mill concerning the Cardinals has been in full force over the last week and a half,” Mozeliak said on his radio appearance. “I think the easiest thing to say is — look, if I had something to share, I’d share it. But right now we don’t know what tomorrow will bring. I have a meeting later today which will probably give us a lot more clarity on what everything looks like. But I’m not going to speculate at that because I’m still trying to collect information before I even go into that. Ultimately once we have something to share, we’re going to do it. This is not like trying to make a trade or trying to recruit a free agent and I’m trying to do it secretly. It’s just there are so many moving parts, I don’t want to get out in front of it.”