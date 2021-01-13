Cubs, Cardinals, and NL Central rivals are busy making moves, going nowhere

With a month to go before the scheduled start of spring training, an audit of the transactions made by the five teams in the NL Central show how many moves they’ve made to go nowhere in the standings. The Cubs have a frenetic list of transactions that included at least 30 different players involved, ranging from adding former Cardinals like Max Schrock (waivers) and Robert Stock (waivers) to subtracting former Cardinals like Daniel Descalso (free agent) and Jose Martinez (non-tender).

If it feels like the Cardinals have made fewer transactions than their divisions rivals, that’s the case. They’ve had the notable free agents leave and remain unsigned (Yadier Molina, Adam Wainwright, and Kolten Wong), and the headline non-tender (John Brebbia). They have added a few free agents with non-roster invites to spring (notably Jose Rondon).

They are the only one of the five without a trade.

But how to measure these moves – not just list them?