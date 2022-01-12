Cubs champion Lester, who claimed his 200th win and closed career as a Cardinal, retires, per report

Boston’s second-round pick in the 2002 draft, Lester debuted four years later and made 15 starts as a rookie. Late in that season he was diagnosed with lymphoma and underwent chemotherapy. He rejoined the Red Sox and their rotation midway through the 2007 season. For the next 14 seasons he was a metronome of reliability. Of his 452 career appearances, 451 were starts. He had 12 seasons of at least 30 starts, including seven consecutive early in his career. Lester won World Series titles with the Red Sox in 2007 and 2013, when he went 2-0 with a 0.59 ERA against the Cardinals. Before the 2015 season, he signed with the Chicago Cubs – the blockbuster signing on the north side that legitimized and accelerated the construction of a championship club.

Lester went 19-5 with a 2.44 ERA in 2016 as the Cubs won the National League Central and rallied against Cleveland in Game 7 to win the club’s first World Series since 1908.

In the postseason, Lester had a 2.51 ERA in 26 games (22 starts).

In the World Series, he was 4-1 with a 1.77 ERA in 35 2/3 innings.