Day-after clincher lineup gives Rondon, Carpenter, and Nootbaar prominent spots as Cardinals prep for playoffs

The question on how the Cardinals will balance continuing the historic winning streak they're on against preparing for the one and only game that matters for their season next week — the wild-card playoff game in California — got its first answer Wednesday evening.

There's going to be a different-looking lineup, manager Mike Shildt said.

Everyday players Nolan Arenado, Tyler O'Neill, and Tommy Edman got a break Wednesday night as the Cardinals got to play something they haven't in many, many years: an unessential game. By getting to 88 wins on Tuesday night, the Cardinals clinched the National League's second wild-card. They cannot better their position at all. The division crown has been won by Milwaukee. Home-field advantage in the wild-card game has been clinched by the Dodgers or Giants.

They can only extend the club record winning streak, which reached 17 on Tuesday.

In the coming days, health and readiness will be a priority. For example:

• Yadier Molina remains sidelined by a sore shoulder. It was an issue that started after the off day Monday and kept him out of the lineup on Tuesday. Manager Mike Shildt said he does not expect it to be a lingering issue, but the chance to rest the catcher is welcome.