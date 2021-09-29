Day-after clincher lineup gives Rondon, Carpenter, and Nootbaar prominent spots as Cardinals prep for playoffs

The question on how the Cardinals will balance continuing the historic winning streak they're on against preparing for the one and only game that matters for their season next week — the wild-card playoff game in California — got its first answer Wednesday evening.
There's going to be a different-looking lineup, manager Mike Shildt said.
Everyday players Nolan Arenado, Tyler O'Neill, and Tommy Edman got a break Wednesday night as the Cardinals got to play something they haven't in many, many years: an unessential game. By getting to 88 wins on Tuesday night, the Cardinals clinched the National League's second wild-card. They cannot better their position at all. The division crown has been won by Milwaukee. Home-field advantage in the wild-card game has been clinched by the Dodgers or Giants.
They can only extend the club record winning streak, which reached 17 on Tuesday.
In the coming days, health and readiness will be a priority. For example:
• Yadier Molina remains sidelined by a sore shoulder. It was an issue that started after the off day Monday and kept him out of the lineup on Tuesday. Manager Mike Shildt said he does not expect it to be a lingering issue, but the chance to rest the catcher is welcome.
• The team will meet with Adam Wainwright to determine if he'd like another appearance this season or just to get ready for the wild-card game. The Cardinals intend to finalize their rotation for the weekend series against the Cubs by Thursday.
• Jon Lester is expected to get a start during that series.
• Jose Rondon will get work at multiple positions in the coming days as he gets ready for a utility, pinch-hit, and double-switch role in the playoffs. He is starting at second base on Wednesday.
While a chance to continue the winning streak, the game Wednesday is also a chance for Miles Mikolas to continue to build strength and sharpness in the season's final month, his first full month of health since 2019. Mikolas sets up to be a factor if the Cardinals can advance beyond the wild-card game.
On the other side of the diamond, Milwaukee took a hit to its playoff bullpen when St. Louis native Devin Williams notified reporters that he fractured his right (pitching) hand during the celebration of the team's division title. He will have surgery and his return in October is questionable, could be the World Series, at the earliest.
Williams won the NL Rookie of the Year award in 2020, and he has a changeup so wily, so sinister that it has a nickname: "airbender."
So, now's a good time for the lineups:
CARDINALS
1. Lars Nootbaar, LF
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Dylan Carlson, RF
4. Matt Carpenter, 3B
5. Harrison Bader, CF
6. Paul DeJong, SS
7. Jose Rondon, 2B
8. Andrew Knizner, C
9. Miles Mikolas, RHP
BREWERS
1. Jace Peterson, 2B
2. Willy Adames, SS
3. Christian Yelich, LF
4. Eduardo Escobar, 3B
5. Daniel Vogelbach, C
6. Lorenzo Cain, CF
7. Jackie Bradley Jr., RF
8. Manny Pina, C
9. Adrian Houser, RHP
Check back later this evening for updated information and news from the ballpark. There will be the usual expanded coverage online at StlToday.com and in the pages of the Thursday's Post-Dispatch.