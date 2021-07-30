Deadline Dispatches: Cardinals add veteran lefties Lester and Happ via trades to address rotation need

As the trade deadline approached, the Cardinals had their eyes open for starting pitching at what they considered the right price and the awareness they might use the deadline to tune their roster a little bit.

In twos deal they got elements of both.

The Cardinals added veteran lefties Jon Lester and J.A. Happ in separate trades close to Friday's deadline. The team announced the Happ deal, and a source confirmed the Lester deal shortly after the deadline passed. The Cardinals sent reliever John Gant as part of the deal to get Happ, and they reportedly sent Lane Thomas to Washington for Lester.

In the Cardinals' first trade of the day, announced 30 minutes before Friday's deadline, the Cardinals lefty Evan Sisk with Gant to the Twins. Minnesota included cash in the deal to cover some of Happ's remaining salary.

Lester, an October rival of the Cardinals with Boston and the Cubs, was 3-5 with a 5.02 ERA in 16 starts for the Washington Nationals. He has a 1.593 WHIP this season, but in his career has been a quality start monster and a veteran able of shouldering the kind of consistent workload the Cardinals have craved for several months.

Lester is at the end of a one-year, $5-million deal with the Nats. Most of that salary was in a signing bonus.