Deadline Dispatches: Twins set a high price for Berrios, reportedly got it from Toronto before his start at Busch

The Twins have announced righthander Griffin Jax as the starter for Friday's opening game vs. the Cardinals.

With the Dodgers deal for Max Scherzer still being finalized and Berrios' trade being reported, that shifts attention for all teams looking at starters to Texas' Kyle Gibson, who is also signed through 2022. The San Diego Padres are among the teams aggressively shopping for a starter as the 3 p.m. St. Louis time deadline approaches.

The Cardinals are also scanning available starters, though not at the heights and prices of a Berrios.

As they've gone through what they've described as a pitching "churn," the Cardinals have prioritized strike-throwers for the bullpen and added a strike-thrower for the rotation in Friday's starter, lefty Wade LeBlanc. The Cardinals were trying to correct a pitching staff that has long led the majors in walks allowed and hit batters. As they've searched for an addition at the trade deadline, they've also sought durable, reliable innings.

Here is a quick look at some of the starters believed to be available, some of whom the Cardinals have discussed, through the lens of innings provided and walks avoided, using innings per start (IP/G), walks per nine, and walks and hits per inning pitched.