Deadline Dispatches: Twins set a high price for Berrios, reportedly got it from Toronto before his start at Busch

Within hours of opening a three-game series at Busch Stadium, the Minnesota Twins reportedly agreed to a deal for an infusion of future talent that leaves them with one immediate vacancy to fill in a few hours.
They'll need a new starter for Friday's game against the Cardinals.
When the Cardinals contacted Minnesota earlier this season about a possible deal for righthander Jose Berrios, they were struck by how high the asking price was for the starter who is signed through 2022. Credit the Twins. They set it. They got it. The Blue Jays acquired Berrios in a trade with Minnesota that involved two top five prospects, the Twins announced Friday.
In exchange for the righthander, the Twins acquired utility fielder Austin Martin, the fifth overall pick in 2020 out of Vanderbilt, and righthanded pitcher Simeon Woods-Richardson. According to Baseball America, Martin is the top prospect in Toronto's minor-league system and Woods-Richardson is No. 4.
Martin is considered a top-15 prospect in all of the minors.
That package is the equivalent of the Cardinals dealing Nolan Gorman and, arguably, Matthew Liberatore for eight months of Berrios.
Berrios' teammate Michael Pineda, a free agent at season's end, fits the profile of a lower-cost move for the Cardinals.
The Twins have announced righthander Griffin Jax as the starter for Friday's opening game vs. the Cardinals.
With the Dodgers deal for Max Scherzer still being finalized and Berrios' trade being reported, that shifts attention for all teams looking at starters to Texas' Kyle Gibson, who is also signed through 2022. The San Diego Padres are among the teams aggressively shopping for a starter as the 3 p.m. St. Louis time deadline approaches.
The Cardinals are also scanning available starters, though not at the heights and prices of a Berrios.
As they've gone through what they've described as a pitching "churn," the Cardinals have prioritized strike-throwers for the bullpen and added a strike-thrower for the rotation in Friday's starter, lefty Wade LeBlanc. The Cardinals were trying to correct a pitching staff that has long led the majors in walks allowed and hit batters. As they've searched for an addition at the trade deadline, they've also sought durable, reliable innings.
Here is a quick look at some of the starters believed to be available, some of whom the Cardinals have discussed, through the lens of innings provided and walks avoided, using innings per start (IP/G), walks per nine, and walks and hits per inning pitched.
• Jose Berrios, Toronto — 6.1 IP/G, 2.4 W/9, 1.044 WHIP
• Michael Pineda, Minnesota — 5.1 IP/G, 2.0 W/9, 1.189 WHIP
• Kyle Gibson, Texas — 5.9 IP/G, 3.3 W/9, 1.177 WHIP
• Alex Cobb, Angels — 5.2 IP/G, 3.0 W/9, 1.262 WHIP
• Merrill Kelly, Arizona — 5.6 IP/G, 2.0 W/9, 1.211 WHIP
• Matthew Boyd, Detroit — 5.4 IP/G, 2.4 W/9, 1.203 WHIP
• John Means, Baltimore — 5.9 IP/G, 1.5 W/9, 0.871 WHIP
• Michael Wacha, Tampa Bay — (some short outings/relief), 2.4 W/9, 1.304 WHIP
• Zach Davies, Cubs — 4.9 IP/G, 4.8 W/9, 1.509 WHIP
In other trade chatter, MLB.com's Colorado Rockies beat writer connected the Cardinals and Mets to conversations with the Rockies about shortstop Trevor Story. There are other teams interested in the All-Star shortstop.
Story is a free agent at season's end and any offer will have to surpass the value the Rockies' put on the compensation draft pick they would receive if they keep him till the end of the year. The Cardinals dealt with Colorado under similar circumstances when they completed the trade for Nolan Arenado and included multiple players that were the equivalent of the compensation draft pick the Rockies would have received if Arenado opted-out and became a free agent.
For Story, the Rockies would have to get a return they see as greater than a pick in the 30s.
A reminder: This is the only trade deadline of the season. There is no longer a waiver deadline in August for teams to make additional moves.
The Cardinals finalized their contract with 17th-round pick Elijah Cabell, a slugging outfielder from Florida State. He got a bonus greater than $100,000 and the overage will count against the Cardinals' bonus purse. That leaves them only one unsigned pick from their 21 selection in this month's draft. They have not signed their 20th-round pick, third baseman Xavier Casserilla. He has a commitment to Wichita State.
This story will be update throughout the day and as the deadline arrives.