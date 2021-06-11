DeJong returns to starting role at shortstop for Cardinals' first visit to see Wrigley, Cubs

CHICAGO — The front page of the Chicago Tribune christened Friday in the Windy City: "REOPENING DAY."

Restrictions, in place for nearly 15 months, have been lifted in Chicago, opening up the city wide and assuring that the Cardinals will be greeted by a full Wrigley Field for their first visit to the ballpark they once called home. Wrigley Field is permitted to open to full capacity Friday for the first time since the end of 2019's season, and a sellout is expected.

There are some new touches to the ol' Confines.

For example, visiting media are no longer limited to a table in the concourse -- where there was a spider bite without the benefits last season -- and the staircase to the press box has been redecorated with pennants that once flew over the ballpark, like the one for Andre 'Hawk' Dawson. Some of the signage has changed to new advertisements. The Jostens' ring shop is gone. Though, honestly, that may have been true last year.

The Cubs' slick 'Wrigleyville' gear that they'll wear this weekend as part of Nike's City Connect series is well-stocked at the fan shops.