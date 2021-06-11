DeJong returns to starting role at shortstop for Cardinals' first visit to see Wrigley, Cubs

CHICAGO — The front page of the Chicago Tribune christened Friday in the Windy City: "REOPENING DAY."
Restrictions, in place for nearly 15 months, have been lifted in Chicago, opening up the city wide and assuring that the Cardinals will be greeted by a full Wrigley Field for their first visit to the ballpark they once called home. Wrigley Field is permitted to open to full capacity Friday for the first time since the end of 2019's season, and a sellout is expected.
There are some new touches to the ol' Confines.
For example, visiting media are no longer limited to a table in the concourse -- where there was a spider bite without the benefits last season -- and the staircase to the press box has been redecorated with pennants that once flew over the ballpark, like the one for Andre 'Hawk' Dawson. Some of the signage has changed to new advertisements. The Jostens' ring shop is gone. Though, honestly, that may have been true last year.
The Cubs' slick 'Wrigleyville' gear that they'll wear this weekend as part of Nike's City Connect series is well-stocked at the fan shops.
There will be something familiar awaiting the Cardinals return to the ballpark where they played all 10 games against the Cubs in 2020.
Well, someone.
Paul DeJong, who missed almost a month with a fractured rib, returns to start at shortstop, and he'll bat eighth for the team. To split the run of righthanded hitters, Matt Carpenter is ahead of DeJong in the lineup. DeJong got in four games on his rehab assignment with Class AAA Memphis and he went one-for-10 with two strikeouts. His hit was a double.
In DeJong's absence, Edmundo Sosa handled shortstop with aplomb and offered some offense that created length for the Cardinals' lineup. This past Wednesday, as the Cardinals snapped a six-game losing streak, they fielded a lineup with Yadier Molina's return that represented the deepest they had been able to start, and a look at what kind of offense they wish they had more consistently. DeJong slides in at eighth as a shortstop who is a season removed from hitting 30 homers.
This season, in St. Louis, he's hitting .177 with a .371 slugging percentage.
The Cubs did not announce a starter for the game until a few hours before it, as the ballpark started to open for its big day.
Righthander Kohl Stewart will start.
The Cubs are keeping the other starters for the series TBA, though one of the next two night games will feature Kyle Hendricks on the mound.
CARDINALS
1. Tommy Edman,
2. Dylan Carlson, CF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Tyler O'Neill, LF
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Matt Carpenter, 2B
8. Paul DeJong, SS
9. Johan Oviedo, RHP
CUBS
1. Joc Pederson, LF
2. Kris Bryant, CF
3. Javier Baez, SS
4. Anthony Rizzo, 1B
5. Willson Contreras, C
6. Patrick Wisdom, 3B
7. Jason Heyward, RF
8. Sergio Alcantara, 2B
9. Kohl Stewart, RHP
There will be coverage throughout the day here at StlToday.com and in the pages of the Post-Dispatch from Wrigley Field and the Cardinals first visit to Chicago of the 2021 season.