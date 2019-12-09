Bring your Cards and MLB questions and comments to a live chat with Post-Dispatch baseball writer Derrick Goold at 11 a.m.
Derrick Goold takes Cardinals questions and comments in his chat from MLB's winter meetings
Most Popular
-
Hochman: Drinkwitz can quench Mizzou's thirst to be an annual Top 25 team
-
Drink it up: Mizzou set to hire App State football coach Eli Drinkwitz
-
After 25 years, Cardinals catcher Simmons 'makes the leap' to Hall of Fame
-
Tipsheet: While Mizzou bets on Drinkwitz, Ole Miss gambles on Kiffin
-
As winter meetings arrive, Cardinals warm to pitching market