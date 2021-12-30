Derrick Goold's memorable stories from 2021: Notable numbers; new leaders Arenado and Marmol

In any other season that does not end with a parade down Market Street and a new championship flag to fly, the record-setting 17-game winning streak or the acquisition of an all-world, All-Star $250-million third baseman would easily be the biggest story.
And then the Cardinals went and fired their manager, suddenly, abruptly.
As sports columnist Ben Frederickson and I discussed on this week's Best Podcast in Baseball, choosing the top story on the Cardinals' beat in 2021 comes down to the one that changed our view of 2021 and shaped the expectations for 2022. Within days of firing Mike Shildt due to irreparable personality clashes, the Cardinals held a press conference where they offered no substantive answers and the former manager had a press conference where he took no questions. What precisely he said one day that undid 18 years of philosophical harmony is not yet known, but the Cardinals' tectonic decision sets the tone for the year ahead.
Beyond the biggest story and the ongoing lockout story, there were many stories that were memorable to report and write — and, I hope, to read — from the back fields of Jupiter, Fla., to outside a Starbucks in Jacksonville, Fla.
From the ballparks and ballgames on the baseball beat in 2021, here are five stories that stayed with me (OK, maybe, six):
1. Sometimes the opportunity to tell a story begins with location, location, location. When the World Series shifted from Houston to Atlanta, I had an opportunity to rent a car and instead of heading north to the Truist Park and the suburbs of Atlanta, I drove five, six hours south — to Jacksonville, Fla.
New Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol, the youngest manager in the majors by at least six years, welcomed me to his offseason hometown and after a two-day visit and a conversation over coffee I had a chance to introduce Marmol, his background, and his vision.
(Aside: The drive back to Atlanta came during Game 3 of the World Series, and I was in awful gridlock near the ballpark while a no-hitter brewed. There was no way to make it, so I headed to the hotel and was working on the videos that accompanied the above story shortly after the first hit landed.)
2. Not all games are created equal. So, not all gamers should be.
That was the case in September when, with the same victory, the Cardinals won their 17th consecutive game and clinched a playoff berth. The goal of a beat writer is to rise to the occasion on deadline when history demands it and come through with a gamer that shows that genre still has power. It's up to the readers (and editors) to decide if I did.
3. With Nolan Arenado at the All-Star Game and returning to Colorado, where his major-league career reached its first great heights, I wanted to write about where baseball began for him.
His family welcomed me to 'The Pit.'
(Aside: Some of the final lines of the 'Pit' story were typed in the auxiliary press seating in the right field at Coors Field, or smack dab where baseballs were landing during Home Run Derby.)
4. Shildt called us the 'Knothole Gang,' and that was true for the early days of spring training as our in-person views of players, pitches, and practice were limited to what we could see through a chain-link fence. It was through a fence that I caught a glimpse of something not seen on the major-league mound or in major-league camp since 2001: No. 57.
I wasn't sure if anyone else had noticed the number or the prospect wearing it, and I sure couldn't get an angle to snap a photo. Any other spring and I would have been able to walk up to the player, check with officials, and ask in person. Instead, texts messages and phone calls ultimately led to a conversation with Zack Thompson, and I wasn't the only one asking questions.
5. About the same time the Post-Dispatch offered me a chance to cover baseball out at ol' Busch Stadium, a young, heralded catcher made his major-league debut. My time on the beat has overlapped with the intertwined careers of that catcher, Yadier Molina, and his "brother," pitcher Adam Wainwright.
I have probably written more words about the two of them than anyone else. And still there are new stories to tell as Wainwright explained on the eve of his 300th start with Molina behind the plate.
Extended conversations have been rare the past two seasons, but two stand out. First, Albert Pujols' first in-person interview as a Dodger, when he agreed to meet with me and forced the reporter into the story by flipping the questions back at me. Second, Wainwright and I spoke in the visitors' dugout at Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, and as we caught up on his "old man walks," his 40th birthday, and both having a kid now in high school, we told me about the day in Chicago he had to lead the Cardinals back on the field, and his back seized.
