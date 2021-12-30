Derrick Goold's memorable stories from 2021: Notable numbers; new leaders Arenado and Marmol

4. Shildt called us the 'Knothole Gang,' and that was true for the early days of spring training as our in-person views of players, pitches, and practice were limited to what we could see through a chain-link fence. It was through a fence that I caught a glimpse of something not seen on the major-league mound or in major-league camp since 2001: No. 57.

I wasn't sure if anyone else had noticed the number or the prospect wearing it, and I sure couldn't get an angle to snap a photo. Any other spring and I would have been able to walk up to the player, check with officials, and ask in person. Instead, texts messages and phone calls ultimately led to a conversation with Zack Thompson, and I wasn't the only one asking questions.

5. About the same time the Post-Dispatch offered me a chance to cover baseball out at ol' Busch Stadium, a young, heralded catcher made his major-league debut. My time on the beat has overlapped with the intertwined careers of that catcher, Yadier Molina, and his "brother," pitcher Adam Wainwright.