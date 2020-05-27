Despite 'daunting obstacles' and 'disappointing' proposal from MLB, Cardinals vet Andrew Miller sees route to baseball in 2020

Despite a financial proposal from Major League Baseball’s owners that landed with a thud Tuesday and drew sentiments of disappointment and frustrations from players, a veteran union rep still sees a way past “daunting obstacles” to save a 2020 regular season.

“Across the board, players want to play,” Cardinals reliever Andrew Miller, who serves on the Major League Baseball Players’ Association executive subcommittee, wrote in a text message to The Post-Dispatch. “We have shown that desire publicly as well as privately among ourselves. A 2020 season is going to require sacrifices from everyone, and players are certainly willing to make them.

"But we won’t sacrifice our principles or what we believe is right and fair. I believe that despite the daunting obstacles we all face to have baseball this year, we will find a way to overcome them.”

In an attempt to open the 2020 season in early July, the owners have prepared two-track proposals for the players’ union – one to detail the health, safety, and logistics of a season; and the other to determine salary compensation in a season of severely reduced revenue.

Both are being negotiated simultaneously and urgently, with this week and next considered pivotal to having baseball this year.