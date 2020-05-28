Update: Scherzer sees 'no reason' for further pay cuts unless MLB owners are more forthcoming

Despite a financial proposal from Major League Baseball’s owners that landed with a thud Tuesday and drew sentiments of disappointment and frustrations from players, a veteran union rep still sees a way past “daunting obstacles” to save a 2020 regular season.

“Across the board, players want to play,” Cardinals reliever Andrew Miller, who serves on the Major League Baseball Players’ Association executive subcommittee, wrote in a text message to The Post-Dispatch. “We have shown that desire publicly as well as privately among ourselves. A 2020 season is going to require sacrifices from everyone, and players are certainly willing to make them.

"But we won’t sacrifice our principles or what we believe is right and fair. I believe that despite the daunting obstacles we all face to have baseball this year, we will find a way to overcome them.”

One of Miller's peers from the unions executive committee -- and one of the most influential players in the game -- Max Scherzer put a more pointed comment on Twitter late Wednesday night.

The Washington Nationals ace explained how the agreed-upon pay cut in March is far enough without the owners being more forthcoming.