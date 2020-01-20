DeWitt: Cardinals are 'not actively' seeking a trade, comfortable with payroll, current roster

The opportunity to add an upgrade or outfit the roster with more depth would be enough for Cardinals ownership to consider a larger payroll, but chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. stressed Monday that he did not expect a "significant" addition or did he think it would be wise for the team's "model."

In comments to the media on the final day of the Winter Warm-Up, DeWitt lowered the temperature on the team's likelihood of re-signing Marcell Ozuna, who he mentioned by name, or trading for an All-Star like Nolan Arenado, who he did not mention by name.

He said the Cardinals are "not actively" seeking a trade.

DeWitt described the payroll as likely to be around $170 million for the 2020 season. He called that "pushing the envelope." Extensions signed this past season and the added expense of compensating for underperforming free agents had pushed the payroll this past season beyond the planned expense. DeWitt said the preference is for the team to start spring training with the roster in place, and he said while they remain in contact with Ozuna's agent there has not been movement toward a reunion.

The Cardinals have been described as on "the periphery" of the conversations with Ozuna, not nearly as aggressive as other teams, according to a source.