DeWitt: Cardinals are 'not actively' seeking a trade, comfortable with payroll, current roster

The opportunity to add an upgrade or outfit the roster with more depth would be enough for Cardinals ownership to consider a larger payroll, but chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. stressed Monday that he did not expect a "significant" addition or did he think it would be wise for the team's "model."
In comments to the media on the final day of the Winter Warm-Up, DeWitt lowered the temperature on the team's likelihood of re-signing Marcell Ozuna, who he mentioned by name, or trading for an All-Star like Nolan Arenado, who he did not mention by name.
He said the Cardinals are "not actively" seeking a trade.
DeWitt described the payroll as likely to be around $170 million for the 2020 season. He called that "pushing the envelope." Extensions signed this past season and the added expense of compensating for underperforming free agents had pushed the payroll this past season beyond the planned expense. DeWitt said the preference is for the team to start spring training with the roster in place, and he said while they remain in contact with Ozuna's agent there has not been movement toward a reunion.
The Cardinals have been described as on "the periphery" of the conversations with Ozuna, not nearly as aggressive as other teams, according to a source.
Asked if the chance to add a "significant" player would mean adding to the payroll, DeWitt said it would depend on the definition of "significant."
A $35-million salary -- what Arenado makes in 2020 -- was mentioned as an example.
DeWitt said that would be a difficult addition to stomach.
There would have to be some cash coming back in the deal to offset the salary, or the Cardinals would have to peel off some of the existing salaries to make the deal work.
In explaining why he didn't see more payroll growth in the coming season, DeWitt mentioned the team's $20-million mortgage on the ballpark as an expense other teams in the same area of revenue.
The Cardinals, they say, ranked 11th in local revenue. In recent years, they've tracked in the top third in local revenue, and thye usually hover between eighth to 12th. The payroll, by contrast, fell out of the top third a few years ago, especially as the team became reliant on younger players and this past year returned to the sixth- or seventh-highest in the game.
The Cardinals and Marlins recently finalized a deal with Palm Beach County, the state of Florida, and the town of Jupiter for capital improvements to Roger Dean Stadium and the surrounding facilities. The new agreement -- which swallows the remaining money set aside from a previous deal -- $20 million was banked for improvements, only some of which happened -- and will mean construction at the facility in the near future.
Bill DeWitt III, the team president, said the groundbreaking could come after the 2021 spring training so that a new facility is in place for 2022. There is a possibility that the existing clubhouse and office structure will be demolished to make way for the upgrade.
This story will be updated.