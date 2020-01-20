DeWitt: Cardinals 'not actively' seeking a trade; they're comfortable with payroll, current roster

The opportunity to add an upgrade or outfit the roster with more depth would be enough for Cardinals ownership to consider a larger payroll, but chairman Bill DeWitt Jr. stressed Monday that he did not expect a "significant" addition or did he think it would be wise for the team's "model."
In comments to the media on the final day of the Winter Warm-Up, DeWitt lowered the temperature on the team's likelihood of re-signing Marcell Ozuna, who he mentioned by name, or trading for an All-Star like Nolan Arenado, who he did not mention by name.
He said the Cardinals are "not actively" seeking a trade.
DeWitt described the payroll as likely to be around $170 million for the 2020 season. He called that "pushing the envelope." Extensions signed this past season and the added expense of compensating for underperforming free agents had pushed the payroll this past season beyond the planned expense. DeWitt said the preference is for the team to start spring training with the roster in place, and he said while they remain in contact with Ozuna's agent there has not been movement toward a reunion.
"That's a pretty strong payroll," DeWitt said. "It's pushing the envelope, to be honest. If there's a great opportunity to move it up a little bit, we'll take a look at that. We really can't be in that kind of ($35 million) range. Unlike a lot of clubs, we have a lot of obligations."
He said he wants the the team to be "opportunistic" with interests.
The guaranteed contracts the Cardinals have committed to in recent years alleviate their hold on the payroll after the 2021 season, and that is about the time Jack Flaherty and other young players will be nearing free agency and the team will be tasked with extensions for them. This past spring, the Cardinals guaranteed nearly $250 million in extensions to Paul Goldschmidt, Miles Mikolas, and Matt Carpenter. All three have no-trade clauses.
The Cardinals have been described as on "the periphery" of the conversations with Ozuna, not nearly as aggressive as other teams, according to a source.
Asked if the chance to add a "significant" player would mean adding to the payroll, DeWitt said it would depend on the definition of "significant."
A $35-million salary -- what Arenado makes in 2020 -- was mentioned as an example.
DeWitt said that would be a difficult addition to stomach.
There would have to be some cash coming back in the deal to offset the salary, or the Cardinals would have to peel off some of the existing salaries to make the deal work.
In explaining why he didn't see more payroll growth in the coming season, DeWitt mentioned the team's $20-million mortgage on the ballpark as an expense other teams in the same area of revenue. The capital expenditures have been $10 million, and though he didn't detail that spending the Cardinals have invested heavily in cutting-edge security cameras and systems around the ballpark so that they could earn and maintain a designation from the Department of Homeland Security.
The Cardinals, they say, ranked 11th in local revenue. In recent years, they've tracked in the top third in local revenue, and thye usually hover between eighth to 12th. The payroll, by contrast, fell out of the top third a few years ago, especially as the team became reliant on younger players and this past year returned to the sixth- or seventh-highest in the game.
The Cardinals and Marlins recently finalized a deal with Palm Beach County, the state of Florida, and the town of Jupiter for capital improvements to Roger Dean Stadium and the surrounding facilities. The new agreement -- which swallows the remaining money set aside from a previous deal -- $20 million was banked for improvements, only some of which happened -- and will mean construction at the facility in the near future.
Bill DeWitt III, the team president, said the groundbreaking could come after the 2021 spring training so that a new facility is in place for 2022. There is a possibility that the existing clubhouse and office structure will be demolished to make way for the upgrade.
The Cardinals are calling this a chance to "reset" their spring training complex, which has also become the home of the team's rehab work, performance department, and the planned pitching lab.
"They've tentatively approved some financing, and we'll participate in that as well," DeWitt Jr. said. "We're hopeful ... of getting some improvements for the facility. It's more infrastructure. As you all know, it was pretty much state of the art when it was built, but time as gone on and we need additional facilities, weight room, eating facilities, media."
This story will be updated.