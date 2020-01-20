DeWitt: Cardinals 'not actively' seeking a trade; they're comfortable with payroll, current roster

He said he wants the the team to be "opportunistic" with interests.

The guaranteed contracts the Cardinals have committed to in recent years alleviate their hold on the payroll after the 2021 season, and that is about the time Jack Flaherty and other young players will be nearing free agency and the team will be tasked with extensions for them. This past spring, the Cardinals guaranteed nearly $250 million in extensions to Paul Goldschmidt, Miles Mikolas, and Matt Carpenter. All three have no-trade clauses.

The Cardinals have been described as on "the periphery" of the conversations with Ozuna, not nearly as aggressive as other teams, according to a source.

Asked if the chance to add a "significant" player would mean adding to the payroll, DeWitt said it would depend on the definition of "significant."

A $35-million salary -- what Arenado makes in 2020 -- was mentioned as an example.

DeWitt said that would be a difficult addition to stomach.

There would have to be some cash coming back in the deal to offset the salary, or the Cardinals would have to peel off some of the existing salaries to make the deal work.