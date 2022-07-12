Dickerson, Pujols can add heft to Cardinals' first-half resolution: 'Finishing strong'

While his teammates played day after day after day and injuries continued to erode the lineup he left behind, Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson had a setback before he could even try a comeback, let alone a bounce-back.

Shortly before he strained a calf muscle, Dickerson unlocked the swing he’s been seeking for more than two years. And then he had to find a way to keep it through rehab, through reaggravating the injury, and through a return to the minors. He did by establishing a routine in the batting cage and, away from his big-league struggles, re-connected with more than a swing.

“I signed here to be able to contribute and I wasn’t having a lot of fun at the beginning, trying to find it, and things like, and it just didn’t feel like a great situation for me,” Dickerson said. “Stepping back, man, was freeing for me. Feel like I had a different perspective.

“I feel like I found myself,” he concluded. “See it through.”

Dickerson powered a bench revival the Cardinals have sought for weeks and drove in three of their runs in a 6-1 victory Monday night at Busch Stadium. All six of the Cardinals’ RBIs came from the bottom three batters of the lineup or a bat off the bench in the case of Lars Nootbaar’s solo homer. Hitting sixth and seventh, respectively, Albert Pujols and Dickerson combined to score three of the Cardinals’ runs. Dickerson’s two-run homer in the seventh scored Pujols after the All-Star’s double put him ahead of Stan “The Man” Musial and into third-place all-time for extra-base hits, with 1,378. It was Dickerson’s first homer since he hit two at Wrigley Field on June 3 – the day he found his swing and the day before his leg gave out.

The win split a four-game visit with the Philadelphia Phillies just days after the series started with back-to-back shutout losses. Those duds underscored the Cardinals’ downward trends, their exhaustion, and the oomph missing from a lineup diluted by injury. During Dickerson’s recovery, all three starting outfielders – Harrison Bader (plantar fasciitis), Tyler O’Neill (hamstring, wrist), and Dylan Carlson (knee) – missed time due to injury.

The Cardinals’ depth had been tested and found lacking.

“Highly needed,” manager Oliver Marmol said. “We didn’t need just a body. We needed (Dickerson) to come and produce.”

Six losses in seven days, four by shutout, prompted starter Miles Mikolas to take things into his own hands – even before he got the ball Monday. Mikolas burned some sagebrush at the ballpark. He let the smoke from the “healing flower” fall on the team’s bats and walked the field with a bundle of the smoldering holistic remedy.

After throwing 7 1/3 superb innings Monday, walking no one, and trimming his ERA down to 2.62 in a bid to be added to the All-Star roster, Mikolas said the sage’s “residual” lingered.

“It’s a pungent smell, kind of sticks around,” he said. “Stings the nostrils.”

But it doesn’t last forever.

“Not to be trifled with,” Mikolas said. “It’s a good story. It’s a good bit.”

Mikolas (6-7) admitted he only has two more bundles of sage remaining, and unless he restocks during the All-Star break, the herbal approach won’t have the staying power.

That’s exactly what they’ve been looking for from the lineup.

Even as it’s been picked apart by injury and slumps, the Cardinals have sought some bats somewhere on the roster to perk up, to give Paul Goldschmidt and assist an every so often. Mikolas allowed a solo homer in the first inning, and then neutralized the Phillies until the Cardinals could stage a rally. It came from the bottom half of the lineup. The Cardinals started the game with three hitters betting .183 or lower in the bottom three spots of the lineup. All three of those hitters had bases hits off Phillies’ starter Aaron Nola in the inning that flipped the game on the Phillies.

No. 7 hitter Dickerson singled to score Dylan Carlson and took second on the throw home that had little chance of catching Carlson.

No. 8 hitter Edmundo Sosa doubled home Dickerson.

No. 9 hitter Andrew Knizner flared a single to right to score Sosa.

A one-run deficit flipped to a 3-1 lead.

“Anytime you can get runs out of that bottom of the lineup, that’s huge,” Mikolas said. “Those guys are in there battling, having good long at-bats, and to see those at-bats pay off, especially against one of the better pitchers out there, Nola. That’s big for us. Big for our confidence.

“That’s what really good teams do,” the right-hander continued. “When you’re All-Stars have an off day, your guys in the back half of the lineup know it’s their time to step up.”

The bottom four spots in the order are 11-for-27 (.407) with seven RBIs and seven runs over the past two games, both wins. Dickerson and Pujols have combined for six of those hits.

The Cardinals signed Dickerson during spring training with the idea that he could be the left-handed hitting complement at designated hitter – a low-ball, power-potential hitter to even pair with Nootbaar. And, if needed due to injuries or struggles, Dickerson was a former Gold Glove Award-winner who could play the corner outfield spots. His acquisition came weeks earlier and twice as expensive as Pujols’ signing. All that followed was frustration. Dickerson finished May with a .180 average and the double whammy for a struggling hitter – a slugging percentage (.213) that was lower than his on-base percentage (.237).

He felt the weight of light numbers.

“You can’t play this game with other people’s expectations,” he said.

Five years removed from his most recent 20-homer season, Dickerson described how he moved away from advice he got years ago from Minnesota and Colorado batting champ Justin Morneau. The former MVP told Dickerson that pulling the ball with “true backspin” was where his swing should be. It was – years ago. And he tried to get it there again this spring and then this season and then this May, and then in June, at Wrigley, there it was. He hit two home runs and felt the work from the batting cage spill into the game.

A calf strain put him on the injured list and kept him there when it resurfaced, but it did not keep him out of the batting cage. He maintained what he felt that final day in the field, and when he returned this weekend from injury, he felt what the Cardinals saw.

“I would say, overall, intent of his swing,” Marmol said. “Just really trying to impact the ball, not just put stuff in play. Even with some of his swings and misses, there is some intent behind what he’s doing. He has the ability to make contact. He always has. He puts a lot of balls in play, sometimes to his detriment. A lot of balls out of the zone in play, weak contact. So he has the ability to get to two strikes and not punch out. But, prior to getting to two strikes part of it is can he impact the ball? Can the intent be a little more aggressive?

“And I think we’re seeing some of that.”

In Dickerson’s first at-bat, he struck out. Dickerson said he felt a surge of adrenaline and that mixed with his aggressive swing to be ahead of the pitches. He calmed for that second at-bat, got the timing of his swing back, and felt like the path of the swing gave him equal chance of driving the fastball without being too far ahead an off-speed pitch. He lined a single to the outfield to tie the game, 1-1. His first run scored broke that tie.

In the seventh, Pujols led off with a double off the right-field wall. He got to second and moved into third – all-time, one extra-base hit ahead of Musial’s 1,377. With Pujols had second, Dickerson saw two fastballs and drilled the second one. It landed in the Cardinals’ bullpen, where Jordan Hicks fielded it on the high hop.

It was, of course, a pull-side homer.

And when Dickerson reached home, he was greeted by a hug from Pujols, just minutes after Pujols had moved ahead of the greatest Cardinal of them all in a record Musial had to himself when he retired. Dickerson said he was glad his kids got to see that moment.

“Can’t even fathom the numbers he’s put up,” Dickerson said. “Six hundred (eight) something homers? You know how many years I’ve got to play to hit that?”

The Cardinals are thinking more shorter-term.

Bader is unlikely to return from injury before the All-Star break. O’Neill is on the verge of returning and the Cardinals hope restoring some speed and thump to the lineup. Their absences have come at a time when the Cardinals played more games in fewer days than any team in baseball. They race to the All-Star break with games on 17 consecutive days. With the need to fill vacancies and spell starters, there will be an opening in the outfield for a productive, reliable, consistent bat. The Cardinals brought Dickerson in to be that outfielder, to be that threat to pull with power, to be that left-handed contributor in the lower half of the lineup.

To be himself.

“It’s been what we’ve been waiting to see,” Marmol said. “A lot of different people contributed. Here is what I’ll tell you about this group: It’s committed to finish strong before the break. It’s been a grind. The guys are tired. There’s no hiding that. They’re playing through it. But they’re committed to finishing strong.”