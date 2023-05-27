Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

CLEVELAND – It became clear early in his latest duel against an ace that Cardinals rookie Matthew Liberatore’s curveball intended to misbehave Friday night.

He had to rely on something else to stay in the game.

How he did that aids his bid to stay in the rotation.

Falling behind in counts and failing to land his curveball, Liberatore improvised with other pitches and leaned on his advanced velocity to hold Cleveland to one hit through the first four innings at Progressive Field. The game strayed from him for five batters and Cleveland turned a single slider into three runs before Liberatore regained a hold on his start – his last start before the Cardinals can choose to downshift to a five-man rotation.

“I think that’s pitching,” Liberatore said of finding outs with a curve. “You’re not going to have your best stuff every single day. So the ability to go out there and compete with what you have on any given day is what makes a pitcher.”

The four runs scored off Liberatore in the fifth inning proved all Cleveland needed against the meandering Cardinals’ lineup for a 4-3 victory Friday. The big, timely hit Amed Rosario provided the Guardians with his three-run double was the same big, time hit the Cardinals could not get. They got the tying run at least to the plate in the final four innings and on base the final three but did not overtake the lead Rosario’s hit provided. The Cardinals got two runs on sacrifice flies and went one-for-seven with runners in scoring position.

The loss made them the first NL team with 30 this season.

That snag in the standings masks that they’ve won 13 of their past 20 and played more games than other NL foes, which is also why they’ve used Liberatore (1-1) as a sixth starter. The Cardinals have two off days in the coming week and one looming question this weekend. Steven Matz, winless this season, is due to start Tuesday. Miles Mikolas could also start that game. Liberatore is pitching each start for the right to make that next start. And so far he’s drawn aces as his opponent.

This past home stand, Liberatore, 23, pitched five scoreless innings against first-place Milwaukee opposite Corbin Burnes, the 2021 NL Cy Young Award winner. Liberatore’s win meant a series win. He then matched Cleveland’s Shane Bieber, the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner, zero for zero through the fourth inning Friday.

And that was without his curveball – his best off-speed pitch.

“I saw him challenge guys and compete, and I saw him not back down or cave because he didn’t have one of his better pitches as sharp as he wanted,” said pitching coach Dusty Blake. “He was able to adjust for the slider and make that the primary off-speed pitch for him. I thought for him not to have his main off-speed pitch in the zone as much as he wanted as still go out there, get us through those first four and allowing one hit – good start to the game.”

Liberatore fell behind in counts quickly, and through 33 pitches he had thrown only 17 strikes. The curveball was not getting swings, let alone swings and misses.

Cleveland entered the game with one of the best contact-chasing lineups in the game, complete with gobs of balls in play and a low strikeout rate. Liberatore was able to take advantage of that with his sinker. He got two groundouts in the first inning and had 11 of his first 12 outs without the ball leaving the infield. When catcher Willson Contreras caught a popup in foul territory for the first out of the third inning, six different fielders had contributed to Liberatore’s first seven outs.

He continued to try and coax the curveball to cooperate.

“You never totally can anything,” Liberatore said. “I don’t think you ever fully throw it in the trashcan. Sometimes all it takes is one of them to have it click and then you have it again. I think it’s really more about managing the right spots to use it and not have damage with it.”

The first time he faced third baseman Jose Ramirez, Cleveland’s leading hitter, Liberatore started him with a 96.4-mph fastball. He then showed him a 77.5-mph curveball before going back to the 96.4-mph fastball for a groundout.

That velocity gap gave the curveball a role, even if it didn’t have control.

“As long as he has a chance to make it part of what he does and people have to cover that range then you, as a hitter, have to see something earlier than you want to make a decision,” Blake said. “The quick this guy has to decide whether he’s swinging or not, the quicker you have the opportunity to throw something that looks like a fastball, but it’s not.”

What made that mix work is the higher octaves Liberator can now reach with the velocity of his fastball.

The lefty added weight and leg strength this offseason, and the results have been an uptick in speed. During spring training, he also made strides increasing the backspin on his four-seam fastball, and that has created greater carry for it, meaning it defies gravities tug that little bit more so that a hitter feels like it’s rising. (It’s not. The apple’s still falling. That’s physics.) Liberatore touched 97.5 mph with his four-seam fastball and nearly half of his 91 pitches were that fastball. He also touched 96.8 mph with his sinker. His two fastballs averaged about the same velocity, around 95.5 mph, but one averaged six more inches of horizontal break.

Added velocity is added margin for error.

“I get away with more mistakes due to a higher velo,” Liberatore said. “I can fall back on it, lean on it more, and do that in situations – which I did today.”

Said manager Oliver Marmol: “Honestly, it’s better than we’ve seen in the past – how he’s using that even without the curveball.”

The decisive inning was his fifth and final inning. Liberatore hit the lead off batter and then allowed four consecutive hits, two off sinkers and two off sliders. He turned to his slider as a replacement for the curveball and was able to get 11 swings and two swings and misses on it. The pitch he threw Rosario was a backfoot slider – cutting across the back of the plate and designed to plunge out of the bat path. Rosario got his barrel to it and laced the double to left field.

Liberatore called it an “unbelievable swing.”

“Tip my cap,” he said.

Permitted to see the inning through to its end, Liberatore got three outs from the next three batters, and all three were within reach of first baseman Paul Goldschmidt. Liberatore allowed four runs on five hits, though three came on one hit. He struck out two. He leaned on his defense against a team that puts the ball in play, and without the pitch that he usually trusts the most, he was able to get outs and stick in the game, not get knocked out of it.

He called it “encouraging.”

He was better when not at his best.

“There’s always something you can work toward,” Blake said. “Is it good that we can get behind and still get in a spot where the game is in a good position going into the fifth? Sure. But, there are always opportunities to make that a little bit better. If we are a little sharper maybe – who knows how that looks with a different pitch or two?”

