Do Cardinals really have something brewing? Milwaukee arrives for sternest test yet
Cardinals welcome fans for 2021 home opener

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina (4) and starting pitcher Adam Wainwright (50) bump fists as they head into the dugout before the start of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Busch Stadium in St. Louis on Thursday, Apr. 8, 2021. This is the Cardinals home-opener for the 2021 season. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

 Colter Peterson

A perfect spin through two cities on the most recent road trip has introduced a rookie to the lineup, given a rotation time to find its footing, and allowed the Cardinals to fatten their record against the thinnest of opponents.

The freeway they took to a winning record and back into the wild-card race brings them home to face their biggest, best test yet this month.

The first-place Milwaukee Brewers visit Busch Stadium with a chance to assert their hold on the NL Central and send the Cardinals into a detour, focused on winning a wild-card berth. Despite the Cardinals' six-game winning streak and eight wins in their past nine games, the Brewers still hold a 10-game lead in the division. With 13 head-to-head games remaining and Cincinnati sandwiched between them, the Cardinals need to make up ground in these games against the Brewers, if they're to enter the division race at all.

The Cardinals have posted a lineup for the first game of the series on David Freese Night at the ballpark, and it does not feature Dylan Carlson.

Lars Nootbaar, who turned two late-game homers into a string of starts, will be in right field as Adam Wainwright leads the Cardinals into the series. It will be the veteran righthander's first game since his 88-pitch shutout of the Pirates a week ago at PNC Park.

This story will be updated, but for now, here's the lineup:

1. Tommy Edman, 2B

2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B

3. Nolan Arenado, 3B

4. Tyler O'Neill, LF

5. Yadier Molina, C

6. Lars Nootbaar, RF

7. Harrison Bader, CF

8. Edmundo Sosa, SS

9. Adam Wainwright, RHP

Check back for the Brewers' lineup and more updates from Busch Stadium.

