Do these go to 11? Cardinals, with Carlson in lineup, can make sure Brewers don't clinch in this series

MILWAUKEE — When the Cardinals arrived in Milwaukee, already riding a winning streak that carried them from postseason wish-caster to wild card-leader, the Brewers magic number sat at three. Any combination of three Cardinals losses or three Brewers wins and Milwaukee would claim the division title.
In the series, each game would be worth two.
Three could fall fast.
It hasn't budged.
Halfway through the four-game visit, the Cardinals have extended their winning streak to 10 games, the longest in 20 years for the organization. They've also kept the Brewers' bubbly on ice, and with a win in either of the next two games at American Family Field assure that Milwaukee will not clinch in this series with the Cardinals watching.
Dylan Carlson is back in the lineup after his removal in a double-switch Tuesday night during the Cardinals' 2-1 victory. The Cardinals were cagey about whether Carlson was an injury concern. He had whacked his wrist while making a catch in foul territory, and he did deal with a wrist injury earlier this season. The Cardinals had a look at the soreness, and he's back in the lineup and back batting fifth for the third game of the series.
The Cardinals turn to Miles Mikolas for the start, and the righthander continues to put innings between him and his forearm/elbow injuries. He's coming off his first win in nearly two years and his most familiar start of the season. He pitched 5 2/3 scoreless innings for a win against San Diego that was part of the Padres sweep that really catapulted the winning streak.
The Brewers are turning to Brett Anderson to start, though manager Craig Counsell acknowledged that it will be a "short start."
Expect to see a lot of Milwaukee's bullpen.
Which may be Milwaukee's best.
The Cardinals' 2001 team is the last to have an 11-game winning streak. That club had two winning streaks of at least 10 games.
This story will be updated with information from the Cardinals' pre-game media availability.
For example: The Cardinals have TBA as the planned starter for the second game of Friday's doubleheader at Wrigley Field. As of late Tuesday evening, the Cardinals had not ruled out the possibility that Jack Flaherty will get that start. They intended to see Wednesday how he felt at the ballpark and how he recovered from his brief, but important sim game Tuesday afternoon.
In the meantime, here are the lineups:
CARDINALS
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Tyler O'Neill, LF
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Dylan Carlson, RF
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Edmundo Sosa, SS
8. Harrison Bader, CF
9. Miles Mikolas, RHP
BREWERS
1. Kolten Wong, 2B
2. Eduardo Escobar, 3B
3. Christian Yelich, LF
4. Avisail Garcia, RF
5. Omar Narvarez, C
6. Luis Urias, SS
7. Jace Peterson, 1B
8. Lorenzo Cain, CF
9. Brett Anderson, LHP
