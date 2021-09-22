Do these go to 11? Cardinals, with Carlson in lineup, can make sure Brewers don't clinch in this series

MILWAUKEE — When the Cardinals arrived in Milwaukee, already riding a winning streak that carried them from postseason wish-caster to wild card-leader, the Brewers magic number sat at three. Any combination of three Cardinals losses or three Brewers wins and Milwaukee would claim the division title.

In the series, each game would be worth two.

Three could fall fast.

It hasn't budged.

Halfway through the four-game visit, the Cardinals have extended their winning streak to 10 games, the longest in 20 years for the organization. They've also kept the Brewers' bubbly on ice, and with a win in either of the next two games at American Family Field assure that Milwaukee will not clinch in this series with the Cardinals watching.

Dylan Carlson is back in the lineup after his removal in a double-switch Tuesday night during the Cardinals' 2-1 victory. The Cardinals were cagey about whether Carlson was an injury concern. He had whacked his wrist while making a catch in foul territory, and he did deal with a wrist injury earlier this season. The Cardinals had a look at the soreness, and he's back in the lineup and back batting fifth for the third game of the series.