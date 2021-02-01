Done deal: Cardinals complete trade for mile-high superstar Arenado, officially

The gold standard at third base is now a game-changer for the Cardinals.

A complicated deal many years in the making that had money moving in many directions was finally approved Monday to send All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado to a team that hopes he wants to stay awhile.

The Cardinals and Rockies received approval from Major League Baseball and the players' union for a trade agreed upon this past week.

The Cardinals confirmed the deal before announcing it on Twitter.

Austin Gomber and Mateo Gil, according to sources, are two of the players heading Colorado in the trade. The other players going to the Rockies in the deal are Elehuris Montero, one of the Cardinals' top third base prospects, and pitchers Toney Locey and Jake Sommers.

The deal is one of the complex ever because of the financial factors, which include deferred money, cash coming to the Cardinals over the length of the contract, and an added year for Arenado. He also will have two opt-outs during the span of the contract, and he maintains his no-trade clause. In a press release, the Cardinals confirm that Arenado will have "player options" in 2022 and 2023 -- that's the language for opt-outs.