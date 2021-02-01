Done deal: Cardinals complete trade for mile-high superstar Arenado, officially

The gold standard at third base is now a game-changer for the Cardinals.
A complicated deal many years in the making that had money moving in many directions was finally approved Monday to send All-Star third baseman Nolan Arenado to a team that hopes he wants to stay awhile.
The Cardinals and Rockies received approval from Major League Baseball and the players' union for a trade agreed upon this past week.
The Cardinals confirmed the deal before announcing it on Twitter.
Austin Gomber and Mateo Gil, according to sources, are two of the players heading Colorado in the trade. The other players going to the Rockies in the deal are Elehuris Montero, one of the Cardinals' top third base prospects, and pitchers Toney Locey and Jake Sommers.
The deal is one of the complex ever because of the financial factors, which include deferred money, cash coming to the Cardinals over the length of the contract, and an added year for Arenado. He also will have two opt-outs during the span of the contract, and he maintains his no-trade clause. In a press release, the Cardinals confirm that Arenado will have "player options" in 2022 and 2023 -- that's the language for opt-outs.
Arenado had waived the no-trade to facilitate a deal to the Cardinals, and he was willing to defer money to play it possible.
The third baseman will be signed through 2027 and $214 million remaining on his contract when he joins the Cardinals.
He will have the largest total contract in Cardinals' history.
As part of the deal he agreed to the one-year extension to 2027 on his existing contract with the Rockies.
As part of the deal, the Rockies are paying up to around $50 million over the course of the contract, if he stays with St. Louis through its completion.
One of the best all-around players in the National Leauge, Arenado, 29, has won the Gold Glove at third base in all eight of his major-league seasons. He also has four Platinum Gloves as the finest fielder at any position. The righthanded hitter and likely cleanup hitter for the Cardinals arrives with a career average of .293 with a .541 slugging percentage and a .890 OPS.
He has finished in the top five for MVP voting three times.
The Cardinals do have his No. 28 available.
This is a developing news story and will be updated.