Double Jeopardy: Cardinals have two games, 14 innings to gain ground on Cincinnati (or lose it fast)

CINCINNATI — After being significant enough that the Cincinnati ballpark crew placed barriers at the base of the steps in the Cardinals' dugout Tuesday to avoid a cascade and flood, the rain has cleared for September.

And an opportunity has dawned.

The Cardinals and Reds open the final full month of the regular season within three games of each other in the wild-card race. The Padres are hanging. The Phillies are charging. And either the Reds or Cardinals have a chance to gain two games in one day — or stall with a split and lose a day off the calendar.

What was true previewing Tuesday's scheduled game about Miles Mikolas remains so going into the afternoon game (12:10 p.m. St. Louis start) of the split doubleheader. In the dugout Tuesday before leaving the ballpark for the evening, Mikolas spoke about watching Jon Lester work through the Reds' lineup and what he, a righthander, could draw from that, especially with the sequence of pitches that Lester used and Mikolas also has.