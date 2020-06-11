Draft Blog: After two high-upside high school picks, like two-way Masyn Winn, Cardinals take classic college hitter Burleson

One of the trivial aspects of any MLB Draft is the team's right to designate how they're drafting a player.
The first overall pick in this year's draft, Spencer Torkelson, was poised to be a rarity as a first baseman, and that was all well and good until the Detroit Tigers selected him and designated him as a third baseman. The Cardinals have given the draft a fascinating twist by not committing to the position of the 54th pick.
Masyn Winn, a high school from Kingwood, Texas, was drafted by the Cardinals as both a shortstop and a righthanded pitcher.
That could indicate they're going to give him a run as a two-way player.
"Pound for pound, Winn could be the most purely talented player in the 2020 class," Baseball America states in a scouting report. "A legitimate two-way player, the Arkansas commit is overflowing with plus tools on both sides of the ball."
He was BA's No. 47th overall prospect available.
MLB.com's pre-draft rankings had Winn as the 54th overall -- which is exactly where he went.
The Cardinals stayed at high school with the 63rd overall pick: Markevian "Tink" Hence, a righthander from Pine Bluff, Ark., and White Chapel High. He's one of the youngest players available in the draft and won't turn 18 until August.
At 70th, the Cardinals drafted their first college player and got a hitter, regardless of the position Alec Burleson ultimately plays. Burleson, of East Carolina, has a sweet left-handed swing and though the Cardinals drafted him as an outfielder he could move to first base if his range is limited in the open spaces. Burleson was a standout two-way player in college and a finesse feel as a lefty pitcher.
At 18, Winn has a fastball that touched 98 mph. He's considered one of the finest defensive shortstops available in the draft as well, and there are reports that he could remain at that position as an everyday player. In an interview aired on MLB Network, he likened himself to Mets starter Marcus Stroman, and at 5-foot-11, 180 pounds he has the similar frame.
The remainder of the BA scouting report reads: "On the mound, he’s as electric. He’s been up to 98 mph with his fastball and more typically sits in the 92-96 mph range. He pairs that with a hard slider that can get slurvy, but he’s shown good feel to manipulate the pitch and has also flashed a plus changeup. All of his stuff likely plays up thanks to some deception that comes from a short and quick arm stroke. Some inconsistency and his smaller frame lead to legitimate reliever question marks. Teams are mixed on whether his upside is better as a pitcher or a hitter. If you squint you can see an impact player on both sides of the ball, though he needs more refinement and maturity on both sides. He plays the game at a quicker speed than most, but that can get him into trouble. As a position player, scouts would like to see Winn slow the game down, be more consistent on routine plays at shortstop, stay within himself more at the plate and chase fewer pitches out of the zone. Some teams wonder if he should continue playing both ways like former Louisville star Brendan McKay. He did that in a Jupiter performance last fall that is one of the best two-way performances scouts have ever seen at the event—he flashed three plus pitches on the mound and produced exit velocities of better than 100 mph three times. Winn’s upside and talent are obvious, but questions about his size and the all-around polish to his game persist."
The slot value for the 54th overall pick is $1,338,500.
Baseball America had Hence ranked No. 123 overall entering the draft, and MLB.com was more bullish with Hence ranking in its top 90.
"Yet another signee in a loaded Arkansas class, Hence elevated himself from being a solid prospect to a special one with an impressive summer," BA's scouting report reads. "'Tink' has a skinny frame (6-foot-1, 175 pounds) right now and a very fast arm. His fastball sits 91-93 mph and can brush 95, but it’s his feel for spinning breaking balls that helps him stand out. He throws a distinct slider and curveball and both show plus potential. His changeup shows average potential as well. With a loose arm and room to fill out, Hence is a pitcher who should keep getting better."
As expected, the Cardinals have shifted around some of the picks to be able to go above slot at certain spots. Burleson is an example of that. Viewed by pundits as a prospect ranked in the lower fourth of the Top 200, Burleson's slot value is $906,800.
The BA scouting report strikes at how Burleson is a standout, high-average hitter with the possibility of developing more power with tutelage and experience in the pros: "With the national team, Burleson hit .267/.353/.467 in eight games and also posted a 2.53 ERA in 10.2 innings coming out of the bullpen. While he has pitched and hit at the amateur level, almost all pro teams prefer him as a hitter. On the mound he throws with well below-average fastball velocity and doesn’t have any one pitch that grades out as an above-average offering. As a hitter, many teams are intrigued with Burleson’s natural feel to hit. A career .341/.387/.496 hitter with the Pirates, Burleson’s above-average hit tool is his best attribute. While he is listed at 6-foot-2, 212 pounds, Burleson doesn’t have the typical power that a corner outfielder or first baseman needs to profile. He’s a hit-over-power bat, who’s shown an ability to get his knocks at whatever level he’s played at."
At 69th overall, the New York Mets selected outfielder Isaiah Greene from Corona Senior High in California. He has committed to Mizzou.
***
Cardinals prep for MLB-high six picks on Day 2
With more than half of their bonus purse yet to spend and a fistful of six picks yet to select, the Cardinals have the ability to be creative as the second and final day of Major League Baseball's draft began Thursday.
The Cardinals' first pick of Day 2 is No. 54.
That starts a cluster of three picks for the Cardinals from Nos. 54-70, and assistant general manager Randy Flores pointed out that gives the Cardinals an area of the draft where they can use bonuses and picks strategically to get a surefire signing at one pick and then reach for an bigger-bonus at the next one. Flores likened the maneuver to what the Cardinals did in 2016.
Like this one, that draft started with a high school pick and then the Cardinals toggled between college and high school, college and high school before going for Walker Robbins as part of a grouping of picks.
"Which I would say is (John Mozeliak's phrase) 'lottery ticket,'" Flores said coming into the draft.
Every pick in the draft has an assigned slot value -- No. 54 is for $1,338,500, for example -- but teams don't have to spend that much at the pick. A team can select a player with little or no leverage at that spot and then shift some of the spending to another pick. The Cardinals have five picks in the top 93 of this draft and one of the largest purses. The Giants and Cardinals are tied for the most picks, at seven.
With the 21st overall pick on Wednesday night, the Cardinals selected Georgia high school slugger Jordan Walker.
They are confident they can woo him away from a Duke commitment.
The slot value of that pick is $3,132,300.
The second day of the draft began with the 38th overall pick and the start of the second round. The Detroit Tigers began the day by selecting catcher Dillon Dingler of Ohio State. The draft, which has been shrunk from 40 rounds to five this summer because of spending concerns and the pandemic, has been heavy on college players. There remains a deep selection of college pitchers, some of whom may yet leak to the Cardinals at 54th overall.
Cole Wilcox, a brawny starter at Georgia, and Chris McMahon from Miami would be two examples, and through 40 picks, they're both available.
UPDATE: McMahon and his zippy fastball goes 46th to Colorado.
The Cardinals picks for Day 2:
54. Masyn Winn, SS/RHP, Kingwood (Texas) HS
63. Markevian "Tink" Hence, RHP, Watson Chapel HS (Pine Bluff, Ark.)
70. Alec Burleson, OF, East Carolina
This blog will be updated throughout the evening as picks come in.
