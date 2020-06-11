DRAFT BLOG: Cardinals prep for MLB-high six picks as Detroit starts Day 2 with a catcher

With more than half of their bonus purse yet to spend and a fistful of six picks yet to select, the Cardinals have the ability to be creative as the second and final day of Major League Baseball's draft began Thursday.
The Cardinals' first pick of Day 2 is No. 54.
That starts a cluster of three picks for the Cardinals from Nos. 54-70, and assistant general manager Randy Flores pointed out that gives the Cardinals an area of the draft where they can use bonuses and picks strategically to get a surefire signing at one pick and then reach for an bigger-bonus at the next one. Flores likened the maneuver to what the Cardinals did in 2016.
Like this one, that draft started with a high school pick and then the Cardinals toggled between college and high school, college and high school before going for Walker Robbins as part of a grouping of picks.
"Which I would say is (John Mozeliak's phrase) 'lottery ticket,'" Flores said coming into the draft.
Every pick in the draft has an assigned slot value -- No. 54 is for $1,338,500, for example -- but teams don't have to spend that much at the pick. A team can select a player with little or no leverage at that spot and then shift some of the spending to another pick. The Cardinals have five picks in the top 93 of this draft and one of the largest purses. The Giants and Cardinals are tied for the most picks, at seven.
With the 21st overall pick on Wednesday night, the Cardinals selected Georgia high school slugger Jordan Walker.
They are confident they can woo him away from a Duke commitment.
The slot value of that pick is $3,132,300.
The second day of the draft began with the 38th overall pick and the start of the second round. The Detroit Tigers began the day by selecting catcher Dillon Dingler of Ohio State. The draft, which has been shrunk from 40 rounds to five this summer because of spending concerns and the pandemic, has been heavy on college players. There remains a deep selection of college pitchers, some of whom may yet leak to the Cardinals at 54th overall.
Cole Wilcox, a brawny starter at Georgia, and Chris McMahon from Miami would be two examples, and through 40 picks, they're both available.
UPDATE: McMahon and his zippy fastball goes 46th to Colorado.
The Cardinals picks for Day 2:
This blog will be updated throughout the evening as picks come in.
