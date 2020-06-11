DRAFT BLOG: Cardinals prep for MLB-high six picks as Detroit starts Day 2 with a catcher

With more than half of their bonus purse yet to spend and a fistful of six picks yet to select, the Cardinals have the ability to be creative as the second and final day of Major League Baseball's draft began Thursday.

The Cardinals' first pick of Day 2 is No. 54.

That starts a cluster of three picks for the Cardinals from Nos. 54-70, and assistant general manager Randy Flores pointed out that gives the Cardinals an area of the draft where they can use bonuses and picks strategically to get a surefire signing at one pick and then reach for an bigger-bonus at the next one. Flores likened the maneuver to what the Cardinals did in 2016.

Like this one, that draft started with a high school pick and then the Cardinals toggled between college and high school, college and high school before going for Walker Robbins as part of a grouping of picks.

"Which I would say is (John Mozeliak's phrase) 'lottery ticket,'" Flores said coming into the draft.