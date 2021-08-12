Drop the Jolly Roger: Cardinals turn left to LeBlanc for sweep in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The feast of possibilities that awaited the Cardinals at PNC Park in a three-game series against Pittsburgh have already given them a one-hitter from J. A. Happ and a classic shutout from Adam Wainwright.
The next treasure within reach is the one that slipped through the fingers after rain delay Sunday.
A sweep.
With lefty Wade LeBlanc reunited with backup catcher Andrew Knizner, the Cardinals go for the sweep of the Pirates and their first three-game series sweep since the end of June. Part of the tumble they've taken in the standings is tied to their inability to string winning streaks together, and that has included an inability to sweep series. They took the first two games against KC this past weekend; they lost the third.
During his postgame press conference Tuesday night, Happ, fresh from holding the Pirates to one hit, talked about the difficulty of finishing off sweeps.
"Look around," he said, pointing to the trouble teams have.
The Cardinals haven't against the Pirates.
Twice already this season, including once in Pittsburgh, the Cardinals have swept a series against the Bucs. The Cardinals swept a two-game series in St. Louis against Pittsburgh. This season, the Cardinals have swept six three-game series, including two on the road.
The trouble is that the Cardinals have won four of five games and not gained any ground on first-place Milwaukee.
The Brewers, winners of seven in their past 10 games, maintain a 7 1/2-game lead on the Cardinals. The Cardinals have the same deficit in the wild card race despite some jostling of positions ahead of them.
Outfielder Tyler O'Neill continues to have some aftereffects of receiving the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccination. He missed Tuesday's game due to the discomfort, played a complete game Wednesday in Wainwright's 88-pitch shutout, and was a scratch from the lineup Thursday morning.
The Cardinals continue to describe him as day-to-day.
The Cardinals will have access to a designated hitter spot all weekend in Kansas City.
The absence of O'Neill opens a spot in the lineup at cleanup that the Cardinals have placed Matt Carpenter. In the past, manager Mike Shildt has described his preference to add a lefthanded hitter to that look in the middle of the lineup, and over the past month the Cardinals have stuck with a similar lineup, especially at the top. It has Tommy Edman at leadoff against lefthanded pitchers, and against righthanded starter it looks a lot like today's:
1. Dylan Carlson, RF
2. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
3. Nolan Arenado, 3B
4. Matt Carpenter, 2B
5. Paul DeJong, SS
6. Harrison Bader, CF
7. Tommy Edman, RF
8. Andrew Knizner, C
9. Wade LeBlanc, LHP
And here is the lineup that LeBlanc will face:
1. Hoy Park, CF
2. Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B
3. Jacob Stallings, C
4. Colin Moran, 1B
5. Wilmer Difo, 2B
6. Anthony Alford, LF
7. Gregory Polanco, RF
8. Kevin Newman, SS
9. J. T. Brubaker, RHP
