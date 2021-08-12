Drop the Jolly Roger: Cardinals turn left to LeBlanc for sweep in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH — The feast of possibilities that awaited the Cardinals at PNC Park in a three-game series against Pittsburgh have already given them a one-hitter from J. A. Happ and a classic shutout from Adam Wainwright.

The next treasure within reach is the one that slipped through the fingers after rain delay Sunday.

A sweep.

With lefty Wade LeBlanc reunited with backup catcher Andrew Knizner, the Cardinals go for the sweep of the Pirates and their first three-game series sweep since the end of June. Part of the tumble they've taken in the standings is tied to their inability to string winning streaks together, and that has included an inability to sweep series. They took the first two games against KC this past weekend; they lost the third.

During his postgame press conference Tuesday night, Happ, fresh from holding the Pirates to one hit, talked about the difficulty of finishing off sweeps.

"Look around," he said, pointing to the trouble teams have.

The Cardinals haven't against the Pirates.