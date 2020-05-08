Dylan Carlson debuts, homers off deGrom in a (simulated) doozy of a win for Cardinals

By the time he came to the plate for his second at-bat after the fanfare of his arrival, the buzz created by Dylan Carlson’s presence in the Cardinals’ lineup for the first time on May 8, 2020, had likely subsided, rocked to sleep like the lineup itself by Jacob deGrom.
On what portends to be – pretends to be? – a sunny afternoon at Busch Stadium, the Cardinals readied Friday to host the New York Mets and uber-prospect Carlson stepped onto the field for his major-league debut. It’s a virtual certainty that will happen at some point in 2020 if the season resumes. The debut did happen, virtually, on Friday morning in a simulated season Dynasty League Baseball continues to run for the Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com.
Carlson’s first appearance went as imagined.
The game itself bordered on hard to believe.
Yadier Molina’s two-run homer in the ninth tied the game, and Harrison Bader’s bases-loaded single in the 11th was the walk-off winner for a 5-4 victory the Cardinals only lead thrice. First, with Molina’s RBI double early in the game. Second, when Carlson homered in his second at-bat. And then again when the Mets couldn’t answer. Carlson started in left, batted seventh, and finished his first major-league game with two hits, a key walk in the 11th inning, and the one RBI from driving himself home.
The Cardinals improved to 22-16 in simulated games with a three-game lead in the National League Central, but they’ve defied their offense for more than a month. The strong start leans heavy on their arms. The rotation features three pitchers with an ERA better than 3.30, led by Jack Flaherty’s 6-1 record and 1.48 ERA. Carlos Martinez, Friday’s starter opposite deGrom, left the game with a 2.32 ERA. The bullpen has been anchored by closer Giovanny Gallegos (nine saves, 1.08 ERA) and setup man John Brebbia (1.23 ERA). The lineup continues to wheeze. Four regulars, including two who hit high in the order, are batting .191 or lower.
The offense needed a jolt.
So when asked by Dynasty’s creator Mike Cieslinski for some roster advice as the Cardinals started a home stand against the Mets, I suggested it was time to bring up Carlson, the switch-hitter widely considered the Cardinals’ top prospects and one of the most-refined hitters in the minors.
On Friday morning, Cieslinski made the move official. He optioned lefty Genesis Cabrera to Class AAA Memphis and purchased the contract of Carlson, placing him on the 40-man roster, into the active roster, and revving the service-time clock to life.
True to the Cardinals’ actual plan for Carlson this year – if he’s up, he starts.
Seeing deGrom and his ERA around 1.00 as the opposing starter awaiting Carlson, Cieslinski opted for the following lineup, with postgame cumulative averages noted:
1. Kolten Wong, 2B, .267
2. Matt Carpenter, 3B, .157
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B, .262
4. Paul DeJong, SS, .191
5. Tyler O’Neill, RF, .273
6. Yadier Molina, C, .298
7. DYLAN CARLSON, LF, (---)
8. Harrison Bader, CF, .143
9. Carlos Martinez, RHP, (1-2, 2.32 ERA)
Martinez pitched six strong innings and allowed two earned runs against seven strikeouts. He dueled the Cy Young Award-winning deGrom until the Mets pulled ahead in the seventh inning and bounced Martinez from the game.
Simulated deGrom was a lot like real deGrom. Dominant. He struck out 13 in the game, walked none, continued to expose the offensive troubles that defined the real Cardinals in 2019, and allowed two runs on five hits.
There’s no record of a standing ovation welcoming Carlson to his first at-bat, though it’s safe to assume if there are fans in the seats at Busch Stadium, they all rose to provide one.
If there are no fans, then one would be piped in over the P.A.
Molina had just lined an RBI double to left-center – I’m taking some artistic license with the verb because lined and left-center sound nice to the ear – to score DeJong for a 1-0 lead. Simulated Carlson dug into the lefthanded hitter’s box for his first time in the big leagues with a runner at second base, and deGrom promptly struck the rookie out. The binary ballpark, with or without fans, sighed.
One of the things that teammates say about the real Carlson is how swiftly he adjusts during a game to the opposing pitcher. This is something that the major-leaguers saw during spring training and actually talked to him about during those days in the dugout before social distancing. In the minors, several teammates were struck by Carlson’s thoughts during hitters’ meetings – and his presence there to scout a pitcher, even when he wasn’t playing. One teammate described how Carlson, having just arrived in town after a promotion, raced to the hitters’ meeting, and sat there in street clothes. He had no time to change.
Word of this has apparently reached the sim, too.
The algorithm adjusted on behalf of Carlson, and in his second at-bat he snapped a 1-1 tie by socking the pixels out of a deGrom pitch for his first big-league home run. The 370-foot homer landed in the seats beyond right field.
The Mets charged ahead for a 4-2 lead entering the ninth. Molina erased that with his homer, his fifth of the season. Carlson, batting immediately after Molina’s homer, doubled with one out to reach second base as the winning run. He was stranded there. But he would return. In the 11th inning, Gallegos struck out two of the three Mets he faced, to send a 4-4 tie into the bottom of the inning, where the bottom of the Cardinals’ lineup awaited. Against the Mets embattled closer Edwin Diaz – what’s true in Queens surfaces in sims, too – O’Neill worked a leadoff walk. Diaz plunked Molina to complete the catcher’s three-for-four day. Carlson drew a walk to load the bases and invite Bader to deliver the doozy of a win.
Bader sliced a single to center (see how that sounds?) to score O’Neill and start Carlson’s career with a celebration he just left.
You can only imagine what he had to say to reporters.
-30-
