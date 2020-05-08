Dylan Carlson debuts, homers off deGrom in a (simulated) doozy of a win for Cardinals

One of the things that teammates say about the real Carlson is how swiftly he adjusts during a game to the opposing pitcher. This is something that the major-leaguers saw during spring training and actually talked to him about during those days in the dugout before social distancing. In the minors, several teammates were struck by Carlson’s thoughts during hitters’ meetings – and his presence there to scout a pitcher, even when he wasn’t playing. One teammate described how Carlson, having just arrived in town after a promotion, raced to the hitters’ meeting, and sat there in street clothes. He had no time to change.

Word of this has apparently reached the sim, too.

The algorithm adjusted on behalf of Carlson, and in his second at-bat he snapped a 1-1 tie by socking the pixels out of a deGrom pitch for his first big-league home run. The 370-foot homer landed in the seats beyond right field.