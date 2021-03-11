Early discussions are 'favorable' as Cardinals plot Mikolas' sore shoulder recovery, offer peek into pitching plans

Before meeting with doctors for the exams, Mikolas described himself as not “overly worried” but “overly cautious.” He has had difficulty recovering after aggressive throws due to the soreness in the front of his shoulder.

He sought to assure himself and the Cardinals that the discomfort was not being caused by a structural issue – or that it was a signal of risk for a more significant injury.

Mikolas missed all of the 2020 season after requiring forearm surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon. The procedure happened in August, and the righthander was given a rehab and throwing program to be ready for spring training. He faced hitters on Feb. 25 in a live batting practice session, and he was able to snap off a curve and find his fastball enough to challenge the middle of the Cardinals’ order. He got Nolan Arenado swinging on a curveball in the early days of camp.

Since, Mikolas has not been as comfortable after throwing.

The Cardinals have John Gant positioned to receive innings as a starter, and Daniel Ponce de Leon, Jake Woodford, and Johan Oviedo are challengers for the opening in the rotation to replace Mikolas. The Cardinals have said that Carlos Martinez has “done everything” necessary to affirm his place in the rotation, and he’s readying to be a part of it for the regular season.