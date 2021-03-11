Early discussions are 'favorable' as Cardinals plot Mikolas' sore shoulder recovery, offer peek into pitching plans

JUPITER, Fla. — The Cardinals and Miles Mikolas continued to review treatment and training options for the persisting soreness in his shoulder, but officials were encouraged Thursday by the fact the conversations have not involved a surgical procedure.
Mikolas went through a series of exams and scans Wednesday, and the Cardinals expected to have further discussions Thursday to set a new program and return for the righthander. An official with the team said there was “optimism” after the exams, and that resolution on Mikolas’ next step could come Friday.
The Cardinals expect him to miss the start of the regular season.
The early indications from the exams are “favorable,” manager Mike Shildt on Thursday morning. “We are still getting it looked at, and I have not talked to Miles, so I don't want to divulge too much. Early returns, they were favorable. Nothing overly structural of concern. So there is a plan to back Miles' program off a little bit, but there is not anything in the imaging that dictated anything invasive.”
It's common for pitchers to have images of the shoulder, elbow, and forearm reviewed for a second opinion, and then to have the team and doctors come to a consensus on the next step.
The Cardinals expect Mikolas to slow his immediate throwing program.
Before meeting with doctors for the exams, Mikolas described himself as not “overly worried” but “overly cautious.” He has had difficulty recovering after aggressive throws due to the soreness in the front of his shoulder.
He sought to assure himself and the Cardinals that the discomfort was not being caused by a structural issue – or that it was a signal of risk for a more significant injury.
Mikolas missed all of the 2020 season after requiring forearm surgery to repair a torn flexor tendon. The procedure happened in August, and the righthander was given a rehab and throwing program to be ready for spring training. He faced hitters on Feb. 25 in a live batting practice session, and he was able to snap off a curve and find his fastball enough to challenge the middle of the Cardinals’ order. He got Nolan Arenado swinging on a curveball in the early days of camp.
Since, Mikolas has not been as comfortable after throwing.
The Cardinals have John Gant positioned to receive innings as a starter, and Daniel Ponce de Leon, Jake Woodford, and Johan Oviedo are challengers for the opening in the rotation to replace Mikolas. The Cardinals have said that Carlos Martinez has “done everything” necessary to affirm his place in the rotation, and he’s readying to be a part of it for the regular season.
That means the Cardinals current rotation would be Jack Flaherty on opening day, Adam Wainwright likely set for the home opener, and Kwang Hyun Kim to go with Martinez to fill out the foursome. Gant has been pitching on the same day as Flaherty during spring, which lines him up to be the fifth starter to open the season.
In Zoom conference call with reporters Thursday morning, pitching coach Mike Maddux said the team is going to “honor the off days” when the season starts and make sure that they roll with a five-man rotation and adjust around the off days so that everyone gets to take advantage. He mentioned how later in the season, when long stretches of consecutive games arrive, they can insert a sixth starter to give the rotation a break.
If the Cardinals are encouraged by Mikolas' progress that could be a re-entry point for the former All-Star.
The Cardinals gave most of the pitchers an optional day Thursday without a game on the Grapefruit League schedule. Some pitchers elected to come in and throw their side sessions to ready for weekend assignments. The position players had what Shildt called a “detail” day – that is a day to go over some of the details and drills that coaches have jotted down as worth referring after eight games.
“What we’re owning,” Shildt said, “and what we still need to work on and iron out. We’re pleased with how things are going. Really just reinforce thoughts, clean up any questions there may be about it. That’s what today will be.”