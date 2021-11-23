Early shoppers: Cardinals finalizing four-year deal with lefty starter Matz to beat holiday rush

A second-round pick by the Mets in 2009, Matz spent six seasons in Queens and finished sixth in the National League's Rookie of the Year voting in 2016. The 6-foot-2 lefty and New York native was 31-41 with a 4.35 ERA in 112 games (107 starts) for the Mets. He missed chunks of several seasons dealing with injuries that included a bone spur in his left elbow that had to be removed, nerve irritation in the elbow, and a soreness that he told reporters was an issue with his flexor tendon. That limited him to 66 2/3 innings in 2017.

During the shortened season of 2020, Matz struggled with the Mets, going 0-5 with a 9.68 ERA in nine games (six starts).

A January trade to Toronto took Matz to the grueling American League East — and he thrived. In addition to the groundball rates the Cardinals coveted, he had a 6.6% walk rate and pitched with a flyball rate and home run rate suited for the pitcher-friendly atmosphere at Busch Stadium. During the season, Matz praised Blue Jays pitching coach Pete Walker for sharpening how he used his pitches and helping him reintroduce a slider that he ditched during his final seasons with the Mets.

Matz's fastball has averaged 94.5 mph the last two seasons, and he also features a changeup and a curveball.