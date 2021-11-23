Early shoppers: Cardinals rush the market, finalizing four-year deal with lefty starter Matz, per reports

The Cardinals had been in talks with multiple free-agent starters and described by a rival team as "clearly" aggressive in their search for an addition to the rotation. Matz attended the General Manager Meetings in person to meet with interested teams in Carlsbad, Calif., earlier this month.

John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, told the Post-Dispatch at the annual GM Meetings that the team wanted to have some "protection" for its pitching depth and wanted to add high-end starter. The goal, according to one source, was to sign a starter who could be considered one of the top three in the rotation.

“I would say a guy you could count on for 150 innings,” Mozeliak said earlier this month. “Someone who is going to take advantage of our defense, take advantage of our ballpark, and have a lot of success. That would be a great way to look at it.”

Matz fits.

Matz, 30, spent the past year with the Blue Jays and went 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA in 29 starts. In 150 2/3 innings, the lefty struck out 144 and walked only 43. In his final 11 starts of this past season, Matz went 6-1 with a 2.69 ERA and nearly as many strikeouts (52) as hits (58) in 60 1/3 innings.