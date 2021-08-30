Edman scores NL Player of the Week honors as Cardinals start pivotal series in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI — There is a footrace developing as the season's final month arrives that does not have anything to do with the wild-card, has a Cardinal right in the thick of it, and really features only one prominent contender from the National League Central within a stride of the lead.

A real run for the title is afoot — that stolen base title.

Cardinals leadoff hitter Tommy Edman was honored Monday with the National League Player of the Week following his performance over the weekend at Pittsburgh. Edman went 12-for-26 (.462) in the past week with seven runs, two homers, and 10 RBIs from the leadoff spot. With a strong 15-game stretch of production since he returned to the leadoff spot, Edman has had more times on base.

That also means more opportunity to steal them.

With two in the past week, Edman has 21 for the season. That's more than twice as many as the next player in the division (teammate Paul Goldschmidt, 10), and it has Edman closing on the league leaders. Two players, San Diego's Fernando Tatis Jr. and Dodgers' Trea Turner, have more than Edman with 24 and 26, respectively.

Edman, on the field Monday to talk about his award, said he would welcome the chase to lead the league in steals.