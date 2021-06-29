Edman, who has a knack for knocks against lefties, returns to Cardinals leadoff vs. Arizona's Smith

In a move straight out of the matchup mania the Cardinals discussed throughout spring training, Tommy Edman will return to the leadoff spot for a limited engagement, but for a command performance.

There's a lefty starting.

He has a history of gnashing lefties.

As the Cardinals attempt to do something they have only once previously in the past 30 days — win consecutive games — they're shifting to the favorable matchup at the top and shifting hitters down around that decision. Switch-hitter Edman takes over at leadoff and Dylan Carlson, who had two RBIs and one essential at-bat in Monday's win, moves to No. 2. That brings Nolan Arenado, a candidate for an All-Star return to Coors Field next month, back to the cleanup spot.

It's a brief move, manager Mike Shildt said. They'll go back to Carlson at leadoff when next they face a righthander pitcher.

But it's a switch that makes sense for the switch-hitters.

Edman has hit .333 with a .394 on-base percentage and a .961 OPS so far this season in 67 plate appearances from the right side. He's got a .567 slugging percentage, two of his homers, and more walks (six) than strikeouts (five) when facing a lefty like Arizona's Caleb Smith.