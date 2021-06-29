Edman, who has a knack for knocks against lefties, returns to Cardinals leadoff vs. Arizona's Smith

In a move straight out of the matchup mania the Cardinals discussed throughout spring training, Tommy Edman will return to the leadoff spot for a limited engagement, but for a command performance.
There's a lefty starting.
He has a history of gnashing lefties.
As the Cardinals attempt to do something they have only once previously in the past 30 days — win consecutive games — they're shifting to the favorable matchup at the top and shifting hitters down around that decision. Switch-hitter Edman takes over at leadoff and Dylan Carlson, who had two RBIs and one essential at-bat in Monday's win, moves to No. 2. That brings Nolan Arenado, a candidate for an All-Star return to Coors Field next month, back to the cleanup spot.
It's a brief move, manager Mike Shildt said. They'll go back to Carlson at leadoff when next they face a righthander pitcher.
But it's a switch that makes sense for the switch-hitters.
Edman has hit .333 with a .394 on-base percentage and a .961 OPS so far this season in 67 plate appearances from the right side. He's got a .567 slugging percentage, two of his homers, and more walks (six) than strikeouts (five) when facing a lefty like Arizona's Caleb Smith.
Those numbers track with Edman's career success against lefties. The Cardinals' multi-tasking fielder has hit .324 with a .372 on-base percentage and a .568 slugging percentage in 200 plate appearances vs. lefties. He has a .936 OPS.
Edman in the lineup does not nix Edmundo Sosa also joining.
Sosa, a righthanded batter, sparked both rallies Monday and will return to second base, shifting Edman out to right field against the lefty.
Here's the lineup that will back Carlos Martinez in a pivotal start for him:
1. Tommy Edman, 2B
2. Dylan Carlson, CF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Nolan Arenado, 3B
5. Tyler O'Neill, LF
6. Yadier Molina, C
7. Paul DeJong, SS
8. Edmundo Sosa, 2B
9. Carlos Martinez, P
In Memphis, Nolan Gorman is set to make his Redbirds debut, and he'll bat third and start at second base. The natural third baseman will be spending most of his time at second base with the Cardinals' highest affiliate as they ready him for a utility role or as the starting second baseman with an infield that already features Arenado.
