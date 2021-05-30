'Everyday Edman' gets a break as Carpenter tags in at second base, leadoff for potential desert sweep

PHOENIX — As much as he's moved around the field and taken trips around the bases, there were two things that Tommy Edman could count for the first 52 games of the Cardinals' season.
If he started, he'd start at leadoff.
And he always started.
For the first time this season, the league leader in plate appearances and at-bats and, for awhile, hits will get a breather. 'Everyday Edman' gets a break as the Cardinals go for the four-game series sweep of Arizona on Sunday afternoon at Chase Field. Into his spot, veteran Matt Carpenter tags in at both second base and leadoff.
Jose Rondon gets his first start with the Cardinals, subbing in for third baseman Nolan Arenado as several regulars "get a day," as they say.
Backup catcher Andrew Knizner, who has piloted several of the Cardinals' recent shutouts, starts in place of Yadier Molina, who has had a frenetic series already. Molina had three RBIs on Saturday, the game-winning hit on Thursday, and he's had to shepherd a series of relievers through tight spots in late innings. He has the bruises from the breaking balls to prove it.
The Cardinals also continued to cycle through relievers by putting Kodi Whitley on the 10-day injured. The righthander had not been utilized in this series, and manager Mike Shildt disclosed that Whitley had a sore back. It did not release, and so they're turning to Seth Elledge for reinforcements. He'll join the team in Los Angeles and be placed on the roster.
The Cardinals did not travel with an extra pitcher on the taxi squad. Only Johan Oviedo is with the team and not on the active roster, and the righthander would not be available today coming off of a start Friday.
Andrew Miller will rejoin the bullpen when the team returns to St. Louis and could be active as early as Thursday.
Matt Peacock, Arizona righthander, will start the series finale after initially being announced as the starter for the first game. He was scratched due to an undisclosed illness.
Lefty Kwang Hyun Kim makes his second start of this three-city road trip, and the Cardinals are still trying to get Kim deeper into the game. They have been conservative with the lefty when it comes to facing a lineup for the third time, and he has yet to throw a quality start this season. His 5 2/3 innings against the White Sox in Chicago this past week was a season high. Despite the brevity of his starts, he has also been stingy. The three runs the Sox scored against him were also a season high, and he sports a 3.09 ERA.
This is the lineup that will back Kim:
1. Matt Carpenter, 2B
2. Dylan Carlson, CF
3. Paul Goldschmidt, 1B
4. Tyler O'Neill, LF
5. Edmundo Sosa, SS
6. Jose Rondon, 3B
7. Andrew Knizner, C
8. Lane Thomas, RF
9. Kwang Hyun Kim, LHP
And this the lineup that Kim will face, from Arizona:
1. Josh Rojas, 2B
2. Ketel Marte, CF
3. Carson Kelly, C
4. Eduardo Escobar, 3B
5. Christian Walker, 1B
6. Josh Reddick RF
7. Nick Ahmed, SS
8. Tim Locastro, LF
9. Matt Peacock, RHP
The Cardinals are set to have Jack Flaherty start the Memorial Day game at Dodger Stadium, the first baseball stadium he went and not too far from where he grew up. If the Dodgers stay on turn, Flaherty will duel Trevor Bauer, the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner, social-media showboat, and $40-million arm.
Check back throughout the day here at StlToday.com for coverage of the Cardinals from Chase Field in Phoenix.