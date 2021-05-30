'Everyday Edman' gets a break as Carpenter tags in at second base, leadoff for potential desert sweep

PHOENIX — As much as he's moved around the field and taken trips around the bases, there were two things that Tommy Edman could count for the first 52 games of the Cardinals' season.

If he started, he'd start at leadoff.

And he always started.

For the first time this season, the league leader in plate appearances and at-bats and, for awhile, hits will get a breather. 'Everyday Edman' gets a break as the Cardinals go for the four-game series sweep of Arizona on Sunday afternoon at Chase Field. Into his spot, veteran Matt Carpenter tags in at both second base and leadoff.

Jose Rondon gets his first start with the Cardinals, subbing in for third baseman Nolan Arenado as several regulars "get a day," as they say.

Backup catcher Andrew Knizner, who has piloted several of the Cardinals' recent shutouts, starts in place of Yadier Molina, who has had a frenetic series already. Molina had three RBIs on Saturday, the game-winning hit on Thursday, and he's had to shepherd a series of relievers through tight spots in late innings. He has the bruises from the breaking balls to prove it.