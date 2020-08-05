Facts refute claims Cardinals got COVID-19 at casino

"I have no factual reason to believe that is true and I have not seen any proof of that," said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations, when asked directly by the Post-Dispatch about the casino report. "If they were at a casino though, that would be disappointing."

Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Wednesday that the team has traced the genesis of the outbreak back to an outside individual who was asymptomatic when he had contact with a member of the club. "Brought it into our clubhouse," Shildt said. From there, the virus spread through practices that the Cardinals have also internally addressed.

The nature of the tweet from Jerry Hairston Jr., a former big-leaguer and now a broadcast analyst, did not offer where or when the Cardinals were alleged to have gone to a casino, and that allowed for a wide range of speculation and confusion — on the public's part and the team's.

"Hearin (sic) a few Cardinals went to a Casino?" the tweet read.

The question mark further muddies the allegation.

A subsequent tweet from a report that confirmed the report also did not specify where the visit to the casino took place, and it could have been one of several players advertised on social media — but did not actually involve going into a casino.