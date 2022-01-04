Fanfest on ice: Cardinals cancel Winter Warm-Up, all caravans

With a lockout that shows no immediate signs of ending and renewed concerns about widespread spikes in COVID-19 infections, the Cardinals completely canceled their annual festival for fans that is meant to signal the approaching warmth of spring.

Instead, there's just the ongoing labor chill in the air.

The Cardinals announced Tuesday that they will not hold the annual Winter Warm-Up or any of the caravans that visit Cardinals Nation outposts throughout the region. There also will be no virtual component to the year's Warm-Up, and a statement from the team said that it looks forward to seeing fans for the Warm-Up in 2023.

A year ago, the Cardinals adjusted the Warm-Up to go online, inviting fans to attend virtual sessions with players and officials.

Major League Baseball and the players' union did not come to an agreement on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement before the previous one expired on Dec. 1. That night, at 11:01 p.m. St. Louis time, the commissioner imposed a lockout and the business of Major League Baseball has halted ever since.

The two sides have had minimal meetings since the imposition of the lockout, baseball's first work stoppage since the strike of 1994-95.