Fanfest on ice: Cardinals cancel Winter Warm-Up, all caravans

With a lockout that shows no immediate signs of ending and renewed concerns about widespread spikes in COVID-19 infections, the Cardinals completely canceled their annual festival for fans that is meant to signal the approaching warmth of spring.
Instead, there's just the ongoing labor chill in the air.
The Cardinals announced Tuesday that they will not hold the annual Winter Warm-Up or any of the caravans that visit Cardinals Nation outposts throughout the region. There also will be no virtual component to the year's Warm-Up, and a statement from the team said that it looks forward to seeing fans for the Warm-Up in 2023.
A year ago, the Cardinals adjusted the Warm-Up to go online, inviting fans to attend virtual sessions with players and officials.
Major League Baseball and the players' union did not come to an agreement on a new Collective Bargaining Agreement before the previous one expired on Dec. 1. That night, at 11:01 p.m. St. Louis time, the commissioner imposed a lockout and the business of Major League Baseball has halted ever since.
The two sides have had minimal meetings since the imposition of the lockout, baseball's first work stoppage since the strike of 1994-95.
The players' union expressed hope that a new year, after the passing of the holidays, would prompt formal negotiations at some point early in January.
There was little chance of the timing working out for the Cardinals' Warm-Up, and Tuesday's action was similar to one taken earlier this winter by teams that canceled their November and December events.
Tickets purchased for the event will be automatically refunded to the credit card used, the team said in a statement.
On Monday, new daily infections had reached a record high in the St. Louis area, according to county officials. The Post-Dispatch reported Tuesday that local hospitals had a record number of people hospitalized with coronavirus.
The annual Winter Warm-Up is the biggest generator of funds for the Cardinals' charitable arm, Cardinals Care. It is usually held at a downtown hotel, and players on the 40-man roster are expected to attend. This year's Warm-Up would have been the first for third baseman Nolan Arenado, who was acquired via trade after last year's virtual event.