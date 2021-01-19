Fans back in the stands? Cardinals prepping for possible crowds of 8,000-12,000 at some point in 2021

The Cardinals are unsure of when but they’ve started to plan how and how many fans they’ll have at Busch Stadium when Major League Baseball and local government give them the OK during the 2021 season.

Club president Bill DeWitt III explained how the “geometry” of the ballpark and the need to maintain social distance will likely mean the team can have 28% capacity in the bowl.

Their initial plan is to scatter pods of available tickets and sell between 8,000 and 12,000 tickets per game, DeWitt said in an interview shared on the team’s Web site as part of the annual Winter Warm-Up. Due to the spacing needed for social distancing, traffic flow, and other health protocols, the crowd size may not grow from a quarter full until the team receives clearance from Major League Baseball and the city to open the ballpark up to full attendance.

Season-ticket buyers will have first dibs, the club has indicated, and in the interview DeWitt suggested that seniority might help the team meet the demand it outpaces the supply of limited seating.