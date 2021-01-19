Fans back in the stands? Cardinals prepping for possible crowds of 8,000-12,000 at some point in 2021

The Cardinals are unsure of when but they’ve started to plan how and how many fans they’ll have at Busch Stadium when Major League Baseball and local government give them the OK during the 2021 season.
Club president Bill DeWitt III explained how the “geometry” of the ballpark and the need to maintain social distance will likely mean the team can have 28% capacity in the bowl.
Their initial plan is to scatter pods of available tickets and sell between 8,000 and 12,000 tickets per game, DeWitt said in an interview shared on the team’s Web site as part of the annual Winter Warm-Up. Due to the spacing needed for social distancing, traffic flow, and other health protocols, the crowd size may not grow from a quarter full until the team receives clearance from Major League Baseball and the city to open the ballpark up to full attendance.
Season-ticket buyers will have first dibs, the club has indicated, and in the interview DeWitt suggested that seniority might help the team meet the demand it outpaces the supply of limited seating.
The team remains in conversations with the mayor’s office and state officials because local policies will dictate when the ballpark opens to fans, with Major League Baseball offering some blanket guidelines. The Blues had a limited number of tickets made available to frontline workers along with family for Monday's home opener.
DeWitt added that the team has hopes to sell less than 1,000 tickets per exhibition game at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla., for spring training. A schedule has been set with the Cardinals opening their Grapefruit League month Feb. 27 against Miami. The dates when tickets would be available has yet to be determined.
Entry procedures and policies are going to be dictated by local policies and MLB, but it’s not expected to include proof of vaccination, DeWitt said. He added, too, that in a conference call with other ownership representatives it was made clear Major League Baseball would not lobby for early access to a COVID-19 vaccine.
“We could probably beg and plead,” DeWitt said in the online interview. “That’s not the right thing to do. We’ll figure out where we are in the pecking order, and jump in as soon as we can. When somebody tells us — somebody in charge says you’re next, we’ll be ready to go.”