Fans in the stands? Cardinals continue to explore what’s possible, what’s ‘safe’ at Busch Stadium

During a conference call with Houston-based reporters Wednesday, Astros owner Jim Crane said his team will adhere to state guidelines and will aim to have fans attend home games at Minute Maid Park. Both Texas teams have expressed that same optimism and there are teams that have “some confidence” fans will attend the first game on the schedule, an official said. There are other teams that have expressed doubt their city or state will allow for fans at any point during the regular season.

The players’ union approved a season of 60 games in 66 days, and the schedule is set to open on July 23 or July 24, and it will stretch toward the final week of September. The postseason will be in October.

A thorny issue between the players and the owners as they spent the previous two months negotiating a return to play has been the lack of fans in the stands – and thus the lack of ticket revenue from games. The agreement the owners and players fell back on required players to be paid a full, prorated salary based on games. The owners contended that they made that agreement believing tickets would be sold. The owners’ proposals beyond 60 games all included some further reduction of salary because of the lack of fans.

Now it appears that the policy could be different from ballpark to ballpark, city to city, and definitely state to state.