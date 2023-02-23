JUPITER, Fla. — The hometown kid who authored two of the most scintillating October nights in Cardinals history will be on the ballot to join other champions in the club’s Hall of Fame.

David Freese, whose home run in the 11th inning sent the Cardinals into Game 7 of the 2011 World Series on to the trophy, is one of five players who fans can elect into the Cardinals Hall of Fame Class of 2023. He and two-time 20-game winner Joaquin Andujar are appearing on the modern player ballot for the first time, joining Matt Morris, Edgar Renteria, and National Baseball Hall of Famer Steve Carlton.

The ballot offering a cross-section of candidates and eras was announced Thursday morning by the team.

A player will be elected from the ballot entirely by the fans. Voting begins online (cardinals.com/HOF) on Saturday and continues through April 21. Fans can cast multiple votes. The player who receives the most votes will be inducted August 20 during a ceremony at Ballpark Village and, in perpetuity, be part of the exclusive redcoat club.

The team’s Hall of Fame at Ballpark Village was “established to recognize the exceptional careers and significant achievements of the greatest players in Cardinals history.” There are currently 50 members, and they include some of the legends in the game, like Stan Musial and Bob Gibson, as well as some of the Cardinals’ most popular players, Tommy Herr and Jim Edmonds. Several recently retired players, like Matt Holliday and Chris Carpenter, have been elected by the fans. Scott Rolen was elected by the fans several years before baseball writers’ sent him to Cooperstown in this coming summer’s class.

Sublime center fielder Curt Flood, who helped change baseball by fighting a trade and the reserve clause all the way to the Supreme Court, is also a Cardinals Hall of Famer, elected by the Red Ribbon Committee.

Freese, who retired after the 2019 season, would have one of the shortest Cardinals careers of any Hall of Famer.

But he had one of the most impactful months in Cardinals history.

The Lafayette High grad set postseason records for the most RBIs (21) and extra-base hits (14) in a postseason. He joined Darrel Porter as the only Cardinals to win the MVP of both the NLCS and World Series, and in Game 6 of the World Series he had two of the most memorable hits in baseball history. The Cardinals trailed by two runs and Texas was one strike away from its first championship when Freese tripled off the right-field wall to tie the game, 7-7. Freese slid into third base, got to his knees, and did the handclap heard ‘round downtown.

He wasn’t done.

In the 11th, with the game tied 9-9 thanks Lance Berkman’s 10th-inning single, Freese led off the inning with a solo homer to the batter’s eye and the Cardinals would see the trophy the next night. Freese had a two-run double in his first at-bat of Game 7 to tie that game, 2-2. The Cardinals won, 6-2.

A third baseman, Freese was acquired by the Cardinals in 2007 from San Diego in exchange for Edmonds. The trade was John Mozeliak’s first as general manager. Freese spent five seasons with the Cardinals before a trade to the Angels, where he reunited with Albert Pujols to take the Angels to the playoffs in 2014. As a Cardinal, Freese hit .286 with a .427 slugging percentage and 44 of his 113 career homers. He had a career-high 20 homers in 2012 and was selected to his only All-Star Game.

Highlights from the other four candidates on the fan ballot:

Joaquin Andujar, RHP (Cardinal from 1981-1985): In 1984 and 1985, Andujar had back-to-back 20-win seasons for the Cardinals. He finished fourth in the voting for the Cy Young Award each of those seasons and represented the team in the All-Star Game. He also won the Rawlings Gold Glove Award in 1984. In the postseason, Andujar was the Game 7 winner against Milwaukee to claim the 1982 World Series title. He won a pennant with the 1985 team. As a Cardinal, Andujar was 68-53 with a 3.33 ERA and 13 shutouts.

Steve Carlton, LHP (Cardinal from 1965-71): One of the greatest left-handed pitchers in baseball history, Carlton went 20-9 with a 3.56 ERA and four shutouts. The next year he won the first of his four Cy Young awards, though all four came after a trade to the Phillies. In Cardinals history, Carlton ranks eighth in strikeouts (951) and he’s tied for third with 13 games of at least 10 strikeouts. He’s one of the two Cardinals in club history to win 75 games before turning 27. He won a World Series with the Cardinals in 1967 and another NL pennant in 1968. This is his fifth year on the fan ballot.

Matt Morris, RHP (Cardinals 1997-2005): A 101-game winner with the Cardinals and the best starting pitcher for the this generation’s Cardinals in the pre-Carpenter, pre-Wainwright period, Morris ranks seventh in franchise history for winning percentage by a longtime starter. He won at least 11 games six times in his turn with the Cardinals and made 11 starts in the postseason – the third-most in franchise history. His 986 strikeouts rank sixth for the franchise. He was part of five division champ teams and the 2004 NL pennant winners. In 2001, Morris went 22-8 to lead the majors in wins and represent the Cardinals in the All-Star Game. This is his eighth year on the fan ballot.

Edgar Renteria, SS (Cardinals 1999-2004): Called the “Captain” at times by his teammates for his quietly steady presence and their fondness for him, Renteria was one of the first players acquired who signaled the turnaround for the team from the 1990s and into the winning era of the 2000s. His last season with the team was their first time back in the World Series since the Reagan Administration. At shortstop, Renteria still ranks second all-time for the Cardinals in home runs and steals, and he’s third in hits, extra-base hits, RBIs and batting average for an everyday shortstop. His .330 average in 2003 remains the club record for batting average by a full-time shortstop, and he paired that with a record 47 doubles. He also had 100 RBIs. In his time with the Cardinals, Renteria hit .290 overall with a .420 slugging percentage, 71 homers, 451 RBIs, and 148 steals in 903 games. This is his eighth year on the ballot.

The Red Ribbon Committee, which includes this baseball writer and others from the Post-Dispatch, meets each year to consider candidates for the Cardinals Hall of Fame. The committee elects one player from the veterans’ pool and then helps determine the players who appear on the modern-era ballot.

Fans have the sole power to elect from that ballot.

The Cardinals’ ownership also has reserved the power to make an organizational selection for induction. That choice covers the spectrum from team builders such as former owners or baseball execs to coaches to media.

This past season, fans elected Matt Holliday to the team’s Hall of Fame. The Class of 2022 also featured infielder Julian Javier (Red Ribbon selection) and Charles Comiskey (ownership’s selection).