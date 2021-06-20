First look, fresh start? Cardinals carry minimal history vs. Braves starters into doubleheader

ATLANTA — If there's a twist to the Cardinals' lineup for the first game of a split doubleheader Sunday against the Braves at Truist Field it's at second base, where Edmundo Sosa will start the first game even though Atlanta is starting a righthander.

The decision reflects the Cardinals' starter more than the Braves'.

And it's not like there's a lot of history for the Cardinals' hitters against Atlanta's pitcher Bryse Wilson, or the Game 2 starter Drew Smyly, a lefty.

The Cardinals, as a roster, have 11 at-bats of experience in the majors against the two pitchers. Nolan Arenado has four of them, mostly because he's played against Smyly once before. Smyly has reverse splits this season, his first with Atlanta. And that could invite a chance for Matt Carpenter to start at one of his three positions in the nightcap of the back-to-back seven-inning games.

Carpenter has never faced Smyly.

The opportunity for the Cardinals is to split the four-game visit to Atlanta and regain traction in this losing stretch before Monday's off day. They draw a Braves team facing a daunting challenge.

Atlanta has a doubleheader on Sunday, followed by a doubleheader Monday, and they must travel to Queens in between.