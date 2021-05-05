First rounder, first pitch, first homer: Walker's debut headlines opening day for Cardinals' minor-league clubs

The pitch was up and in and still Jordan Walker got around on it to put it up and out.

As minor league baseball made its return – its welcome, long-delayed, and new-look return – on Tuesday, the Cardinals and other clubs got a chance to debut their 2020 draft picks. Hard to imagine any of them did more with the first pitch of their pro career than Walker.

The 18-year-old third baseman came up third, right after fellow 2020 draft pick Masyn Winn. The bases were empty, and the Reds’ second-round pick, righthander Christian Roa, was about to throw his first perfect pro inning. He had struck the first two batters he faced. His first pitch to Walker looped high into the zone, toward the inside on the righthanded-hitting Walker. At Roger Dean Stadium – a ballpark notorious for suppressing power – Walker pulled the first pitch of his pro career over the wall for a home run.

Welcome back back back, minor-league ball.

Walker, the 21st overall pick in this past summer's draft, finished the game two-for-four with that RBI.