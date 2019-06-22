ST. LOUIS — Even at his worst in St. Louis, Albert Pujols was one of the best ever.
The season that ended with his second World Series championship and final swing as a Cardinal also included his first summer with a sub .300 average (he hit .299) a sub-.550 slugging percentage, and a St. Louis-low OPS of .906. That still ranked 10th in the National League. That was the thing about Pujols’ 11 years with the Cardinals – the greatness of them was best defined by the weakest of them. Consider: Pujols’ slash line in 2011 was .299/.366/.541. In baseball history, there have been 21 players with that line or better after at least 1,000 games played.
Sixteen are in the Hall of Fame.
The other five are Pujols, his teammate Mike Trout, his former teammate Larry Walker, Manny Ramirez, and Miguel Cabrera. Pujols, Cabrera, and Trout are Cooperstown shoo-ins and Walker should be inducted to bring the total to 20 of 21.
***
When Pujols left St. Louis, he did so with a Hall of Fame career already in his pocket. To be eligible for induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame a player has to have a decade of service time in the majors and crack the ballot, and then receive 75 percent of the vote from eligible members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America.
After the 2011 season, Pujols had given the Cardinals a .328/.420/.617 slash line to go with a 1.037 OPS, 445 homers, 1,291 runs scored, and 1,329 RBIs.
On those numbers alone he was in the Rushmore of righthanded hitters conversation.
If Pujols retired at that moment, there would have been only three players in major-league history with the same combination of statistics on the back of their baseball cards.
1. Ted Williams -- .344/.482/.634, 1.116 OPS, 521 HRs, 1,798 runs, 1,839 RBIs
2. Babe Ruth -- .342/.474/.690, 1.164 OPS, 714 HRs, 2,174 runs, 2,214 RBIs
3. Lou Gehrig -- .340/.447/.632, 1.080 OPS, 493 HRs, 1,888 runs, 1,995 RBIs
All Hall of Famers, of course. All icons. All have some claim to being one of the greatest players of all time – either as a hitter, a sultan of slugging, or an Iron Horse.
From there it would be:
4. Albert Pujols -- .328/.420/.617, 1.037 OPS, 445 HRs, 1,291 runs, 1,329 RBIs
And snug beside him:
5. Jimmie Foxx -- .325/.428/.609, 1.038 OPS, 534 HRs, 1,751 runs, 1,922 RBIs
With only the 11 years on his resume at that point, Pujols lags behind in the counting numbers and it’s his rates that put him in that elite company. Take just his counting numbers from the above example – homers, runs, and RBIs – and that opens up the list a lot.
In MLB history, there have been 34 hitters, including Pujols, with at least that many homers, runs, and RBIs in their ENTIRE careers. (Again, this is just Pujols’ St. Louis numbers.) Of that group, 24 are already in the Hall of Fame. The other 10 are Pujols, David Ortiz, Alex Rodriguez, Barry Bonds, Fred McGriff, Gary Sheffield, Manny Ramirez, Miguel Cabrera, and Sammy Sosa.
In that group, 14 had an average better than .300.
In that group, 13 had an on-base percentage higher than .400.
In that group, 29 had a slugging percentage mightier than .500.
Only five had a slugging percentage better than .600.
You know the five by now. Pujols was one.
***
In Cardinals’ history, here are the offensive categories where Pujols ranks in the top five, still and likely for a while:
- Batting average - .328 (5th)
- Total bases – 3,893 (2nd, to Musial)
- RBIs (since 1920) – 1,329 (2nd, to Musial)
- Game-winning RBIs (since 1980) – 204 (1st)
- Doubles – 455 (2nd, to Musial)
- Walks – 975 (2nd, to Musial)
- Runs – 1,291 (3rd, to Musial & Brock)
- Hits – 2,073 (4th)
- Home runs – 445 (2nd, to Musial)
- Grand slams – 12 (1st)
- Batting average, postseason -- .330 (5th)
- Hits, postseason – 88 (2nd, to Molina)
- Home runs, postseason – 18 (1st)
- RBIs, postseason – 52 (1st)
- Runs, postseason – 54 (1st)
- Runs, rookie –112 (1st)
- Hits, rookie – 194 (tied 1st, with Emmet Heidrick, 1899)
- Doubles, rookie – 47 (1st)
- Home runs, rookie – 37 (1st)
- RBIs, rookie – 130 (1st)
***
Although he rose through the minors as a third baseman and debuted with the Cardinals as a left fielder, Pujols became one of the finest fielders at first base and manned the position for 1,267 games. That trails only Jim Bottomley’s 1,332 games at first in Cardinals history, according to Baseball-Reference.com’s Play Index.
The Cardinals spent almost as long looking for his heir.
Including this season, they have had a few more than 1,200 starts at first base to fill since 2011. The player who took most of them is no longer with the team, and neither is the player who, in a small sample size, did the best with the position, offensively. A total of 22 players have started at first base since Pujols left – a litany of fielders that weaves from former catching prospects (Bryan Anderson) to possible All-Stars (Luke Voit), from Class AAA mashers (Xavier Scruggs) to fleeting Cardinals (Ty Wigginton), and ultimately to the six-time All-Star and Silver Slugger-winner who has started 72 games for the Cardinals this season.
By the end of the weekend he’ll have the fifth-most at first since Pujols’ left.
Who’s been on first:
• Matt Adams, 2012-2018 – 343 starts (had 49 homers at first base)
• Matt Carpenter, 2012-present – 241 starts (has 46 homers so far at first base)
• Allen Craig, 2012-2014 – 199 starts
• Jose Martinez, 2017-present – 113 starts
• Mark Reynolds, 2015 – 72 starts
• Paul Goldschmidt, 2019-present – 72 starts
• Lance Berkman, 2012 – 22 starts
• Luke Voit, 2017-18 – 20 starts
• Xavier Scruggs, 2014-15 – 13 starts
• Jedd Gyorko, 2016-present – 11 starts
• Matt Holliday, 2016 – 9 starts (he hit .308/.357/.769, 1.126 OPS as a first baseman)
• Stephen Piscotty, 2015 – 9 starts
• Yadier Molina, 2012-present – 4 starts
• Ty Wigginton, 2013 – 4 starts
• Dan Johnson, 2015 – 4 starts
• Daniel Descalso, 2014 – 3 starts
• Patrick Wisdom, 2018 – 2 starts
• Brock Peterson, 2013 – 2 starts
• Mark Ellis, 2014 – 1 start
• Bryan Anderson, 2012 – 1 start (had as many starts at catcher that season, too)
• Rangel Ravelo, 2019 – 1 start.
Ravelo’s start came this past week. He was optioned out Friday right before Pujols’ return to make room on the active roster for Yairo Munoz. In December of 2017, the Cardinals acquired Munoz along with another minor-leaguer in exchange for outfielder Stephen Piscotty. The Cardinals drafted Piscotty 36th overall in June 2012. They only had the pick as compensation for Pujols signing with the Angels.
