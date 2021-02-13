Flaherty defeats Cardinals in arbitration hearing, first loss for club since 1994

This time, he had service time and a new ally: arbitration. He and the Cardinals went to a hearing on Feb. 5, and the decision was delayed until other first-time eligible pitchers also had their hearings so that one result did not influence another. The Cardinals had submitted a salary of $3 million, and Flaherty's representative countered with a request of $3.9 million. In negotiations leading up to the arbitration deadline, the Cardinals and Flaherty were $250,000 apart.

The Cardinals' low offer may have hinted at the outcome they expected from the arbitration hearing.

The arbitration process, as agreed upon by the union and owners, is available to players with at least three years of service time who are not yet free agents. Arbitration cases and decisions are based heavily on comparisons with other players who have similar performance and similar service time, and thus the teams are strictly stewarded by Major League Baseball to shape the market. Any agreement the Cardinals reached with Flaherty could influence, as an example, what the Los Angeles Dodgers would have to pay Walker Buehler, another first-time eligible arbitration pitcher.

By the time Buehler and the Dodgers had agreed on a two-year, $8-million extension, the Cardinals and Flaherty had already had their hearing.