Flaherty finishes five with a flourish against teammates; Gorman gets game-action at second base

JUPITER, Fla. — The first two times Jack Flaherty faced teammate Paul Goldschmidt in a back-field sim game designed to get him work and hitters game-speed swings, the at-bat ended with a pitch landing somewhere beyond the right-field fence.
The third finished with a strike in the mitt.
After allowing three solo homers to teammates, including two to Goldschmidt, Flaherty found his footing in the third inning and struck out the side.
He caught Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado looking at strike 3, and he got shortstop Paul DeJong to swing over an off-speed pitch for a strikeout to end the inning. DeJong had hit the other home run off Flaherty in the first inning.
In what could be his final back-field outing before shifting back to Grapefruit League games for his tuneup before opening day, Flaherty pitched five innings and did so on 83 pitches. He struck out seven.
All three of the runs he allowed came on the home runs.
Flaherty finished the fourth on six pitches, all of them strikes, and 18 of his final 24 pitches were strikes.
Opposite the righthander, here were the lines of the pitchers:
• Johan Oviedo, RHP -- 3 IP, 2 H, 2 ER, 3 K, 1 BB
• Giovanny Gallegos, RHP -- 1 IP, 1 H, 0 ER, 2 K, 0 BB
• Ryan Helsley, RHP -- 1 IP, 1 H, 1 K, 1 BB, 1 HB
In the field, prospect Nolan Gorman got his first game-action at second base of spring, and the Cardinals are considering him for innings in the field during a Grapefruit League game. He turned a double play at second base with Nolan Arenado starting it third base, and Gorman also caught a popup.
Gorman played the entire game in the field.
The game was played on the Cardinals' Field 1, on the backside of the Roger Dean Stadium complex. The Post-Dispatch was the only outlet with reporters present, observing the game from the public ground beyond the fences.
From earlier ...
Out of sight, but in mind: What to expect from Flaherty, Oviedo and others in Tuesday's sim game
Before position players arrived, one of the best looks for the public of the Cardinals' workouts for pitchers and catchers was right outside the complex and along University Boulevard, the street that connects Roger Dean Stadium to one of the area's finest restaurants, Leftovers.
The view is through a standard, black 8-foot metal fence that some unnamed reporters may or may not have had to climb years and years ago when locked inside. It's mostly modern.
The name given the onlookers is not.
"The Knothole Gang," manager Mike Shildt called it.
A name made famous by Brooklyn, had its origin, like so many things, around Branch Rickey's time with the Cardinals. A St. Louis businessman sponsored tickets for the area youth to attend games at Sportsman's Park, and there are also stories of tickets being given young St. Louis kids for good grades. It wasn't that the Knothole Gang watched the game through knotholes in the outfield fences — but that they were given tickets so they wouldn't have to see the game that way. Some still did, and there are many photos capturing kids peering through whatever seam in the ballpark they could.
We'll be back at the knothole Tuesday.
The Cardinals, on their day off from the Grapefruit League East Division rotation, will hold a five-inning sim game on Field 1 of their complex. First pitch is set for 10 a.m. St. Louis time.
Jack Flaherty pitches opposite Johan Oviedo, Ryan Helsley, and Giovanny Gallegos.
The focus will be on getting Flaherty five innings of work. A goal of the day will be to have the righthander and opening day starter have four inning breaks, five warmups, and to build the stamina for around 70 to 80 pitches. The sim game and its rules will be malleable to make that happen.
Oviedo will start for the opposing team, but there won't be one.
It's likely that the same group of fielders will be behind all of the pitchers, and as of Tuesday morning Shildt and his staff were still lining up interested hitters to get at-bats against teammates. The plan is to split them into groups of five and just have them take at-bat after at-bat, rolling over the lineup so that each hitter can get four or five plate appearances during the sim game.
"Fluid" is how the Cardinals describe the rules of the sim game.
That's one of the appeals of having the sim games, Shildt explained. In a previous back-field game, at Houston's complex, Flaherty was able to focus on a series of specific things he wanted to do with his pitches, and he did not have to think about a specific approach for a specific batter or pitching to a specific moment in that specific game. He could workshop what he wanted and let what happened in the game happen.
The benefits of the back-field lab was obvious in his next start, Shildt said.
Oviedo remains on the starters' program and will likely pitch three of the five innings on the other side. That will leave an inning each for relievers Gallegos and Helsley. Originally, Andrew Miller was set to pitch in Tuesday's sim game but he had the opportunity to move to Monday's main game and took it.
It is an optional workout day for position players in camp. Those who want the at-bats vs. teammates can take them. Shildt expected Dylan Carlson and Tommy Edman — two switch-hitters — to be in the group looking for at-bats. Update: Edman and Carlson were not in the group of hitters who took part.
The lineup that faced Flaherty was:
1. Goldschmidt
2. Arenado
3. DeJong
4. Harrison Bader
5. Justin Williams
The best vantage point may be behind two sets of chain-link fence. That isn't nearly as poetic as "Knothole Gang."
KIM, MIKOLAS ADVANCE
Kwang Hyun Kim recovered well following his first throws since a back injury took him out of Saturday's planned start. Kim played catch at 90 feet Monday and he'll increase the intensity and length of his throws Tuesday with a possible return to the mound in the coming days. The goal is to keep the lefty on the schedule he left as far as stamina and arm strength.
Miles Mikolas (shoulder) went through the followup exams in recent days to determine if the inflammation has been tamed in his right shoulder and if it hid any structural issues. Shildt said the team was encouraged by those results and that the plan, as of Tuesday morning, was to have Mikolas "throwing sooner rather than later."