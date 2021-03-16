Flaherty finishes five with a flourish against teammates; Gorman gets game-action at second base

Oviedo will start for the opposing team, but there won't be one.

It's likely that the same group of fielders will be behind all of the pitchers, and as of Tuesday morning Shildt and his staff were still lining up interested hitters to get at-bats against teammates. The plan is to split them into groups of five and just have them take at-bat after at-bat, rolling over the lineup so that each hitter can get four or five plate appearances during the sim game.

"Fluid" is how the Cardinals describe the rules of the sim game.

That's one of the appeals of having the sim games, Shildt explained. In a previous back-field game, at Houston's complex, Flaherty was able to focus on a series of specific things he wanted to do with his pitches, and he did not have to think about a specific approach for a specific batter or pitching to a specific moment in that specific game. He could workshop what he wanted and let what happened in the game happen.

The benefits of the back-field lab was obvious in his next start, Shildt said.