Flaherty heads to injury list with oblique strain; Cardinals brace for absence that 'could be awhile'

LOS ANGELES — The plan, pitcher Jack Flaherty explained late Monday night while sitting through a Zoom interview an hour after an abrupt departure from his start, was to see how his left side felt in the morning, how it responded to rest, and whether exams of the area revealed the reason he felt tightness ripple through his torso.

It did.

And, in the words of manager Mike Shildt, "it's significant."

Flaherty as a tear in his oblique that placed him on the injured list Tuesday and will likely lead to a lengthy absence from the Cardinals' opening day start. Shildt said the club is still awaiting review of scans taken Tuesday to determine the degree of the strain along the left side of Flaherty's torso.

"It's not a minimal situation," Shildt said. "It's a real strain, tear, I don't know which grade (they) want to call it. It's significant that Jack is going to miss some time. And it's going to be awhile. We're still in the exploratory stage to determine how long."

Johan Oviedo was promoted from the taxi squad to the active roster. He'll be available in relief, if needed, and he'll be an option to start.