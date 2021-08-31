Following Lester's lead, Mikolas aims to keep Cardinals climbing vs. Cincinnati, claim his first win in nearly two years

CINCINNATI — When last Miles Mikolas snagged a win in a big-league game, October was not the goal but already the destination and he was thrust into a spot to help push the Cardinals one day, one game further.

Yadier Molina had just tied the game with an RBI single in the eighth inning of Game 3 in the Cardinals' National League Division Series against Atlanta. The starters from the game were long gone, and there was a 4-4 tie game for the Cardinals to hold in the top of the ninth at Busch Stadium. Carlos Martinez, then the closer for the team, handled the ninth.

That set the stage for a walk-off.

When it didn't happen and the game plunged into extra innings — back before the gadgets and gizmos that greet teams there these days — the Cardinals went into the rotation for relief. Mikolas manned the 10th inning, and would have gone longer if not for Molina's sacrifice fly to win the game in the bottom of that inning. That moment is well known. Molina sending a fly ball into the outfield ... and then flinging his bat in that direction, too.

Mikolas received the win for his scoreless inning of work on Oct. 7, 2019.

And he hasn't won in the majors since.

Of course, he has only three starts in the majors since.