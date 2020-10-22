For Rays, sticking with their wheezing lineup was a breeze before Game 2 victory

ARLINGTON, TEXAS — Overshadowed by Randy Arozarena’s record-setting breakout and the Rays’ advance to the World Series has been an anemic offense that has the whiff of trouble for Tampa Bay.

The Rays struck out 10 times in Game 1, and to go with a .208 team average in these playoffs they have 160 strikeouts vs. only 99 hits.

“It would be a discredit to our players to kind of state the obvious — stop striking out,” manager Kevin Cash said. “We’ve got to do a better job of not missing pitches. We’re getting some pitches to hit, and we’re either taking them or we’re fouling them off. Just that little difference can get us going and avoiding some of those big strikeout days.”

Never one to shy from reshuffling the lineup or using it like a tangram based on matchups, Cash instead doubled-down on a few struggling hitters for Game 2.

He put atop his lineup, as the preemptive protection and table-setters for Arozarena, two hitters with averages .108 or lower in the playoffs, Austin Meadows and Brandon Lowe. Combined, they had hit 10-for-93 (.108) in the postseason with three extra-base hits (all homers) and 32 strikeouts in 93 at-bats. Lowe, a presence for the Rays all season with 14 homers and a .916 OPS, entered Wednesday with 19 strikeouts in his previous 56 at-bats.