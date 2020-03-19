Former Cardinals Arozarena, Mayers sizzled this spring with new teams, while others made chilly first impressions

DOMINIC LEONE, RHP, Cleveland: Originally acquired from Toronto in the Randal Grichuk trade, Leone actually started the 2018 Cardinals season as their closer. The decision was overshadowed some by the team signing established closer Greg Holland on opening day and promoting hotshot prospect Jordan Hicks to the major-league roster. But there Leone was. A successful spring had put him in the ninth until Holland arrived, or so the Cardinals thought. Fast-forward two years and inconsistency that became injury led to Leone being let go this past winter and signed to a minor-league contract with Cleveland. A classic veteran non-roster-invite reliever for Cleveland, Leone had a chance to throw his way into the bullpen there. In five games, Leone had a 12.60 ERA and he allowed 11 hits and eight runs (seven earned) in five innings. He did not walk a batter however and struck out six. The stoppage could be the ideal reset for him – a chance to get stronger, because every day is another day away from the nerve troubles that limited him in previous seasons and the numbers that suggest he’s still trying to get a feel for the edges of the plate.