Former Mizzou pitcher, now a St. Louis attorney, helps organize advocacy group for minor-leaguers

ST. LOUIS — It’s a story almost every minor-league baseball player can tell, through personal experience or observation, and it usually involves players pooling cash to buy austere ingredients for a shared meal or bunking together during the season, sometimes six to a flat. Wages are low for most players who don’t receive exorbitant bonuses, pennies are pinched, careers are abandoned, and social media has brought more and more attention to these working conditions.

In the heat of a baseball season, they can be spartan.

Now, take away the salaries.

An ongoing attempt to bring more attention to the working conditions many minor-leaguers face has become acute this week during a global pandemic that shut down baseball, ended spring training, and sent minor-leaguers home. In response, a St. Louis-based attorney and several former players announced Friday the creation of Advocates for Minor Leaguers, a non-profit advocacy group incorporated in Missouri.

During a conference call, Garrett Broshius, a former Mizzou and pro ballplayer who is now a lawyer in St. Louis, drew a distinction between the group and a minor-league players’ union, though he added Friday’s formation could be a step in that direction.

“I think that this moment we’re in right now is the prime example why there needs to be a voice for players, and ideally it would be a union,” Broshius said. “Maybe this is the moment that helps galvanize that kind of effort. That’s relatively unknown right now. That’s why we decided to launch in the interim – (to) try and provide that voice and try to advocate on behalf of players and down the road if there is an effort, we would fully support it. But now we’re going to do what we can as a non-profit advocacy.”