Former Post-Dispatch baseball writer, longtime Royals beat writer Dick Kaegel wins BBWAA's Hall of Fame honor

Dick Kaegel, who jumped from a bi-weekly paper in Illinois to the big leagues as a baseball writer at the Post-Dispatch before more than two decades as a leading voice about the Kansas City Royals, will join friend and colleague Rick Hummel in the writers' wing at the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
The Baseball Writers' Association of America announced Tuesday morning that Kaegel won its highest honor, the Spink Award, in a vote of members with at least 10 years of consecutive years in the BBWAA. The award is given to a writer "for meritorious contributions to baseball writing."
Kaegel, the 72nd winner of the Spink Award, becomes the latest writer with St. Louis ties to be honored. With Hummel, the 2006 winner, still on the Cardinals beat at the Post-Dispatch and StlToday.com, professional baseball has been covered by a St. Louis newspaper by a Hall of Fame writer continuously since 1915.
Kaegel came to the Post-Dispatch from the Granite City (Ill.) Press Record in 1964, and he covered the Cardinals for 12 seasons. He was the beat writer for the newspaper on the final night of Bob Gibson's career. He continued to cover baseball for the St. Louis-based Sporting News, where he was an editor as well, and one spring training worked out with the Baltimore Orioles as a player and chronicled weekly his experience in that camp.
He was editor in chief of Sporting News from 1979 to 1985.
From St. Louis, Kaegel went to the Kansas City Star and began more than 20 years as a baseball writer there, continuing on the beat for MLB.com. In 2011, four years after undergoing liver transplant surgery, Kaegel completed a feat that is revered by his peers: He covered the Royals from beginning to end, all 162 games of the regular season, all in person.
With more than 50 years of baseball coverage in Missouri, Kaegel fits into the long, continuous line of writers in the state honored by the Spink Award, which is named for J. G. Taylor Spink, publisher and writer at Sporting News who shaped the magazine into the 'Bible of Baseball.' Kaegel fortifies the connection between Post-Dispatch sports editor and columnist Bob Broeg and Hummel.
Photos of previous Spink winners who covered baseball in Louis are hung at Busch Stadium along the walkway writers and staff take to reach the Cardinals' clubhouse or press conference room. The press box at Busch Stadium is named for Broeg and Hummel.
Kaegel receiving the honor meant the Post-Dispatch had three Hall of Fame writers covering baseball for its readers at the same time.
The other winners with St. Louis ties, illustrating the history:
• J. G. Taylor Spink (1962) -- St. Louis native who drove Sporting News to be the written voice of baseball for decades.
• J. Roy Stockton (1972) -- Covered St. Louis baseball from 1915-1958, beginning with the St. Louis Terriers and their spring training in Havana, Cuba.
• Red Smith (1976) -- His name is on the award given by the Associated Press Sports Editors' award for outstanding achievements in sports writing. Although famous for his coverage of sports in New York, Smith covered baseball in St. Louis, from 1928-1936.
• Bob Broeg (1979) -- A legend at Post-Dispatch, Broeg made bowties cool and overed St. Louis baseball from 1943-1958 as a beat writer and from 1958 to 1978 and beyond as sports editor/columnist.
• Rick Hummel (2006) -- Has covered St. Louis baseball from 1972 through the present, and he will be hosting a chat at StlToday.com on Monday. His coverage was nominated for a Pulitzer.
Kaegel along with the the previous winner of the Spink Award, the late Nick Cafardo of the Boston Globe, will be honored at the next induction weekend hosted in Cooperstown, N.Y., by the Hall of Fame. The writer and broadcaster who win their field's highest honors are part of a Saturday ceremony at Doubleday Field on the eve of the Hall's induction for players.
The induction ceremony for the 2020 class of inductees -- which includes former Cardinals Ted Simmons and Larry Walker and Derek Jeter and Marvin Miller -- was postponed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
St. Louis native Joe Buck is a candidate for the broadcast honor, the Ford C. Frick Award. The winner will be announced later this week.
Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists.