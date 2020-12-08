Former Post-Dispatch baseball writer, longtime Royals beat writer Dick Kaegel wins BBWAA's Hall of Fame honor

Dick Kaegel, who jumped from a bi-weekly paper in Illinois to the big leagues as a baseball writer at the Post-Dispatch before more than two decades as a leading voice about the Kansas City Royals, will join friend and colleague Rick Hummel in the writers' wing at the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

The Baseball Writers' Association of America announced Tuesday morning that Kaegel won its highest honor, the Spink Award, in a vote of members with at least 10 years of consecutive years in the BBWAA. The award is given to a writer "for meritorious contributions to baseball writing."

Kaegel, the 72nd winner of the Spink Award, becomes the latest writer with St. Louis ties to be honored. With Hummel, the 2006 winner, still on the Cardinals beat at the Post-Dispatch and StlToday.com, professional baseball has been covered by a St. Louis newspaper by a Hall of Fame writer continuously since 1915.

That means the 2021 year will make 107 consecutive seasons.