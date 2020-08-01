Four more Cardinals personnel test positive for COVID-19, bringing uncertainty to series, next steps

• The entire traveling party is undergoing more tests Saturday morning.

• Not all of the results from Friday's exams have been reported or reviewed by the team. Once those are available to the team they'll have a better understanding of the reach of the outbreak, the condition of their roster, and whether they can advance on the next few days of the season.

The Cardinals' game Saturday against the Brewers has been postponed, and a doubleheader scheduled for Sunday is uncertain. One of the reasons for the uncertainty about the doubleheader is the Cardinals are determining if most of their roster remains intact due to several rounds of testing. They will be able to get results from at least two more rounds of testing to confirm negatives for as many as 27 players on the roster.

They have discussed bringing several players, by bus, up from their alternate-site camp in Springfield, Mo.

This is a developing story and will be updated as the reporting continues.